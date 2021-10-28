HERTFORD — The big Sportsman’s Giveaway fundraiser for the Hertford Fire Department was even bigger this year.
In previous years the fire department has printed 2,500 tickets for the drawings, which are sold at $20 apiece. There’s a grand prize of $5,000, plus dozens of shotguns, rifles and other prizes are raffled away.
This year 3,000 tickets were printed and 2,850 were sold.
“It just seems to get bigger every year,” said Hertford Fire Chief Drew Woodard.
Woodard noted that last year the department needed was able to buy a search and rescue boat that was equipped with state-of-the-art electronics using the funds raised in the community.
He noted the department depends on community support.
“We have very good community support,” Woodard said, looking around at the crowd in the recreation center. “And a lot of the folks who bought tickets aren’t here tonight.”
About 300 people turned out in person at the Perquimans County Recreation Center Saturday evening to await the results of the drawings. Numerous others bought tickets and simply waited for a phone call telling them they had won a prize.
Gary Harrell of Richmond, Virginia, bought five tickets and went home with a Ruger .308 rifle.
He said he was surprised to win the drawing.
Harrell, who grew up in Perquimans County and had come home for the weekend to hunt here, decided to buy tickets and come out to the Sportsman’s Giveaway — and he was glad he did.
“We were here last year and we didn’t win, so this was awesome,” Harrell said.
Michael Hurdle participates in the event every year and said he likes supporting the fire department.
He also won more than $500 cash Saturday evening in a 50/50 raffle. One of the 50 tickets he had bought for a total of $50 was drawn as a winner.
The winner of the $5,000 grand prize was Lisa Sawyer, a teacher at Perquimans County Middle School.