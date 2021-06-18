Allison Hinson may not be able to adopt every animal shelter dog, but her new business is helping make life a lot more comfortable for many of those she can’t take home.
Hinson owns SeaPupCo, a business she started to make pet bandanas for both dogs and cats. She sells her creations on her website, Facebook page and Instagram, and a portion of the proceeds go to the local SPCA to help care for shelter animals.
Hinson also has been a participating vendor at the Downtown Waterfront Market at Mariners’ Wharf Park, where she gets to meet many of her furry customers.
Hinson started SeaPupCo eight months ago during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. She says she had picked up sewing again, and starting thinking of ways to start a business that could also help shelter animals.
On her website, https://www.seapupco.net/about, Hinson describes the genesis for her business this way: “Just a girl and her pup started a small idea during a crazy time.”
The “pup” is Sylar Bo, the Australian shepherd Hinson and her husband, Hunter, traveled to Virginia to pick up just two days before that state imposed its COVID-19 restrictions.
Hinson said Sylar Bo has been an inspiration to her as she embarked on her new business, so much so she’s given him the title of Chief Executive Dog.
Growing up in Currituck, Hinson always had dogs, and while earning her bachelor’s degree from Elizabeth City State University in early education, Hinson started volunteering at animal shelters. She later developed an allergy to cats that prevents her from volunteering, but she still wanted to find a way to help shelter animals.
Together with her mom, Hinson started sewing bandanas for dogs and cats. The bandanas, produced on sewing machines, are available in different sizes and can either snap on or tie on. The bandanas also come in fun prints and some have seasonal and holiday inspired themes.
Hinson said the bandanas are also washable.
“All of them are made of cotton or flannel,” she said.
In addition to the bandanas, Hinson also makes blankets, “Pawsome Pillows,” and “Pawsome Aprons.” The blankets, pillows and aprons are geared toward her human customers, but Hinson said her furry customers may also like the blankets.
She said she finds sewing relaxing and has enjoyed the time she and her mother have been able to spend together.
Hinson, who lives in Elizabeth City with her husband and Sylar Bo, said it has been her goal to use a portion of her sales proceeds to help local animal shelters. She’s also taken some of her bandanas to shelters where they’ve been used to outfit some of the animals.
“It is another way I can help,” said Hinson.
Hinson said it makes her feel good to create fashion for pets while helping area shelters.
“I just love pets,” said Hinson. “They are companions.”
For more information about SeaPupCo, visit https://www.seapupco.net.