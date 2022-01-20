Charles Knight, author and curator of military history at the North Carolina Museum of History, provides a compelling look at the day-to-day activities of Confederate Army Gen. Robert E. Lee in is his latest book on the Civil War.
Based on hundreds of first-hand accounts, Knight's book explores what the wartime general was doing behind the scenes in his new book, “Arlington to Appomattox: Robert E. Lee’s Civil War Day by Day 1861-1865.”
“Lee didn’t stop being a husband, he didn’t stop being a father, he didn’t stop being a friend to a lot of folks during the war,” Knight said. “Lee’s concerns were more than just what the guys in blue were doing.”
Knight presented a brief discussion on Lee during the Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch program on Wednesday. Many of the first-hand accounts in his book came from Lee’s staff of fellow Confederate officers while others come from letters Lee wrote to others, including his family.
“It is kind of a reference book but kind of not a reference book,” Knight said. “There are some things in the book that folks are familiar with but there are things folks are not familiar with. It goes back in time and sees what Lee was doing that particular day.”
The book begins in early 1861, when Lee began organizing Virginia militia units into Confederate troops after the state’s secession in April, and ends with the surrender of the Army of Northern Virginia in April 1865.
Two of the days in the book Knight highlighted during his presentation at the museum include when Lee had several brushes with death, including when a bullet from a Union sniper grazed his cheek.
Lee was on a personal reconnaissance mission with his staff at the Second Battle of Manassas in northern Virginia in 1862 when he was spotted by a Union soldier who fired a shot.
“It actually left a trail along his cheek,” Knight said. “Lee swiftly remarked, 'A sharpshooter came near killing me just now.'”
Another brush with death came later in the war when a Union cannonball just missed Lee, hitting a nearby door while not exploding.
Another day chronicled in the book is when Lee aide Col. J.A. Washington was killed in 1861 during a recon mission in West Virginia, a moment Knight says brought home the realities of war to Lee.
Washington was the great-grand nephew of George Washington and the last private owner of Mount Vernon.
Lee who shared a tent with Washington, was impressed with his aide’s religious devotion, Knight said.
“Lee was strongly religious but Washington was even more so,” Knight said. “Lee remarked in one letter that he wished he could be as pious as Washington.”
Washington was killed during a Union ambush and was shot eight times. In a letter to Washington’s daughter, Lee wrote that her father “fell in the cause to which he had devoted all his energies, and which his noble heart was earnestly enlisted.”
Lee further wrote that Washington’s “earnest to Almighty God elicited my grateful admiration.”
Knight said Lee's letter to Louisa Washington was "unique.”
“I have never seen (Lee) display the emotion he does in this letter," he said. "It’s almost like you can see the tear stains on the paper. Lee was so distraught by the loss of his friend.”
Knight said Lee was angered when he found out how many times Washington had been shot.
“Washington’s death was the day the war hit home for Lee,” Knight said.
In one letter to his son, Custis, on Jan. 19, 1862, Lee wonders on his 55th birthday what the war will mean for his family.
“(Lee) was worried about facing economic ruin,” Knight said. “That is exactly what the war would do to him.”
Knight also writes about the time when Lee ordered his staff “in a moment of desperation” to fire on their own men at the battle of Sharpsburg in Maryland later in 1862.
“That is one of the things you don’t see written about anywhere,” Knight said. “One of his staff wrote that it happened.’’