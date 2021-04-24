While the classic American-made cars are the focus, it is family and friendship that make this Ford Model T club so fun, its members say.
“It really is an activity that is wonderful for the entire family,” said Carol Cobb, who with her husband Matt, joined the Albemarle Area Chapter of the Ford Model T Club International for a tour of the area Saturday, April 17.
The Cobbs, who were visiting from Pinetops, in Edgecombe County, were among the families who brought about 16 Model T cars to Elizabeth City for a drive around Pasquotank County. The group met in the parking lot at the Shoppes at Tanglewood and unloaded their classic cars from their trailers. As early as 8:30 a.m., owners were seen laughing and chatting and making last-second maintenance checks before they hit the road.
Matt Cobb has owned his 1926 Model T since he was 15, when his father bought it for him. Cobb explained that fellow Model T enthusiasts range in age and in backgrounds.
“It’s a diverse group, that’s for sure,” he said.
Cobb opened the driver’s side door of his touring model and pointed to three pedals on the floorboard. One pedal, on the far left, is the clutch, which actuates high and low gears and puts the car in neutral. The middle pedal is for reverse and the right pedal is for braking, he said. The accelerator is a lever on the right side of the steering column, near where the turn signal is in today’s cars. In the Model T, the driver controls the steering wheel, while using their right hand to manage acceleration.
“I ride and call out directions,” Carol Cobb said laughing, in response to what seems to newcomers a complicated way to operate a vehicle.
Barry Linke, who brought his 1924 Model T roadster from Waynesboro, Virginia, said the April 17th tour marked his first tour in at least a year.
“Everybody has been stuck inside,” he said, referring to restrictions imposed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Linke’s car has been in his family for nearly 60 years.
“Dad bought it back in ’62; it’s been in the family since then,” he said.
Linke pointed to a small metal emblem mounted on the driver’s side dashboard. The emblem was an outline of the United States, with a red line connecting New York City to Seattle, Washington. Linke was presented the medal after he several other Model T owners completed a four-week, cross-country trek in their classic cars.
Also visiting from Waynesboro were Jay and Kay Mader. They were participating in their 1915 roadster edition.
“My father and I were like brothers,” said Jay Mader, because the two each owned a Model T. After his father died, Mader sold his Model T and kept his fathers, the one they were driving Saturday.
Mader said in addition to the cars, he enjoys the Model T club because its members work together. If someone’s care breaks down during a drive, other club members will assist to get the car back on the road.
“That’s the fun part,” he said. “Everybody pitches in.”
Because the cars are old and prone to breakdowns, someone always has a part or a tool to help another car owner, he said.
Last weekend marked the Maders’ first trip to the Albemarle area.
“I was amazed by the swamp while coming through the Dismal Swamp,” Jay Mader said.
John Long, the local chapter president, said the club tries to host at least three tours a year. There are six chapters in North Carolina, plus international chapters in South American and Europe, he said.
Henry Ford and the Ford Motor Company manufactured the Model T from 1908 to 1927. It came in various trims, to include touring and roadster models, and was built for affordability.
“They were the poor man’s car,” Long said.
To ensure compatibility among the year and make of the Model T, all engines and transmissions were built to be identical, Long said. The engines have no fuel, oil or water pumps, and the fuel system is gravity fed. A full tank of gas holds 10 gallons and the vehicle’s top cruising speed is around 35 mph.
According to Long, his 1925 Model T touring cost $275 brand new at the time, compared to today when a new whitewall tire for his car costs about the same.
Other families visiting Saturday came from Gates and Perquimans counties, and other points in Virginia, including Chesapeake and Williamsburg.
The club’s first stop was the site of the first North Carolina General Assembly at Halls Creek, located near the Nixonton Ruritan Club off Halls Creek Road. Lori Meads, of Museum of the Albemarle, stood at the historical marker denoting the meeting’s significance and discussed the 1665 event. Mike Shepard, president of the Nixonton Ruritan Club, followed Meads with a presentation on the history of the Ruritan building.
The group next visited the historical marker indicating the site of the first public school in North Carolina near Weeksville, then stopped by the Nell Cropsey House on Riverside Avenue. Local actors put on a short performance about the Cropsey legend, before the group met for lunch at Groupers.