The 1901 mysterious murder of Nell Cropsey is an intriguing story for many here in Elizabeth City. In fact, the Elizabeth City Historic Ghost Walk and Museum of the Albemarle will bring the murder mystery to life in October.
On Oct. 1, an exhibit entitled, “Nell Cropsey: 120 Years of Mystery,” will open in the museum lobby and remain on display through Nov. 22. The museum will also host author William E. Dunstan, who will give a lecture entitled, “The Woeful Story of Neil Cropsey & Jim Wilcox,” during a History for Lunch program on Oct. 6 at noon.
However, Elizabeth City is not the only small town that has its secrets. Manteo also has a small-town secret that has been brought to life by journalist John Railey. My great-grandparents spent many years at the beach from early spring until late fall, but I never heard any talk of the unsolved murder of Brenda Joyce Holland.
Holland was a 19-year-old drama student at what was then Campbell College, working as a makeup artist for “The Lost Colony” during the summer of 1967. She was from Canton, a small town located in Haywood County.
Holland left directly from college and traveled to Manteo for a summer adventure, not knowing she would lose her life there.
Liked by co-workers and conscientious about her responsibilities on set, police were called when she did not show up for work on July 1, 1967. Locals and cast members began a search to find Holland and her family traveled from Canton to Manteo to get answers.
Holland’s body was pulled from the Albemarle Sound on July 6. An autopsy determined she had been strangled and dumped in the sound.
There were many individuals of interest in the investigation of her death. One was Danny Barber, a member of the “The Lost Colony” cast. There were several others in the community, including one individual who was well known.
Railey, a former editorial page editor for the Winston-Salem Journal, spent much of his youth on Roanoke Island and has family roots there. He interviewed dozens of local residents and ex-cast members who were involved in the Holland case, and he gained access to the State Bureau of Investigation’s files.
Railey has written a new book about Holland’s disappearance and murder entitled, “The Lost Colony Murder on the Outer Banks: Seeking Justice for Brenda Joyce Holland.” In the book, Railey cuts through the mystery of Holland’s homicide, the mistakes by the lawmen assigned to investigate her slaying, and the myths linked to the case to reach a verdict the authorities never pinned down.
Railey will talk about the Holland case and his new book during a History for Lunch program at Museum of the Albemarle Wednesday at noon. Railey will present virtually. However, guests can attend the History for Lunch either in person or virtually. Those choosing to attend virtually can visit the museum’s website or Facebook page to register.
Railey’s book, “The Lost Colony Murder on the Outer Banks: Seeking Justice for Brenda Joyce Holland,” is also available in the Museum Gift Shop for purchase.
Lori Meads is a museum educator at Museum of the Albemarle.