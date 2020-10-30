HERTFORD — Local musician Justin Holland has released a third music video and once again his hometown is taking center stage in his work.
The video for “Loving You or Letting You Go” features footage shot inside Edenton’s Taylor Theater.
Holland’s previous music videos — “Right About You” and “Table for Two” — also featured sites in Edenton. Last year’s “Right About You” featured Holland playing guitar on the porch at the Barker House and shows him making his way past landmarks like Edenton Bay Trading Company.
The video ended up with more than 45,000 views on Facebook, a reach of over 80,000 people and helped the song get airtime on a few radio stations. His second video, “Table for Two” did pretty well, too.
Holland said he’s wanted to shoot a video inside the Taylor Theater for some time. After the COVID-19 pandemic shut the theater down earlier this year, the opportunity became available.
“Because of the pandemic it was available to shoot in and (theater operators) Ryan and Belinda Respass were really helpful in making it happen,” he said.
According to Holland, “Loving You or Letting You Go” is actually the final part of the three-part story he began with “Right About You.”
“In ‘Right About You’ a guy talks about meeting a future love,” he explained. “In ‘Table for Two’ we had Schyler Galasso as the female lead again and made it a bit of a continuation of the two having a dinner in Waterman’s Grill. With this next single, ‘Loving You or Letting You Go,’ things couldn’t have fallen into place any better.”
Holland, who grew up in Edenton, said his original vision for the “Loving You or Letting You Go” video had a baby grand piano catching on fire. What he needed was a place to film it.
“I called Stephanie Waff with Waff Construction and asked about a location and she responded immediately with the perfect location,” he said. “A good friend of mine, Richard Simmons, donated a baby grand piano that was in need of restoration so it made it perfect for the scene.”
Holland said he gutted a 400-pound harp and rigged a fire machine inside. He then took it to a remote location on the Chowan River where two former draw bridges are located. But things didn’t go as smoothly as planned.
“I ended up losing my cell phone climbing under the bridge that night running cables and singed one of my eyelashes off that night,” he said.
Because he had lost his cellphone, Holland had no way to contact Jeremy Groves, who was supposed to shoot photos of the piano on fire.
“Luckily, he knew the area and showed up right on time and the shots he did were insane,” Holland said.
Holland recorded the music for “Loving You or Letting You Go” in Nashville and Grant Hart shot the video. He said the story the song tells has an open ending.
“Grant and myself went back and fourth for a while but in the end we cane up with idea of having Schyler (Galass) wander into a bit of a chilling empty theater, and as I acted out the story she sees everything happening from inside the Taylor theater,” he said.
“So it’s a little bit of a twist. As she’s watching me act out being lonely, I end up leaving a house and driving down to the theater she’s in,” he continued. “She’s sees this unfolding as she’s there.”
Holland said he was especially grateful for the Taylor Theater’s help. Not only did the Taylor’s operators let him shoot video inside the theater, they’ve been showing the “Loving You or Letting You Go” video prior to the movies they’re currently screening.
To view Holland’s “Loving You or Letting You Go” search for Justin Holland on YouTube.