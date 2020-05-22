Holy Family Catholic Church will celebrate an outdoor Mass on the Feast of Pentecost in Elizabeth City, Sunday, May 31, at 11 a.m.
Social distancing will be observed during the service, and masks are required. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.
In a related issue, a federal judge has struck down Gov. Roy Cooper’s previous limits on indoor worship because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Phase Two of Cooper’s easing of pandemic restrictions took effect on Friday.
While Cooper’s restrictions still limit indoor worship services to 10 people when meeting indoors — and mass gatherings at outdoor venues at 25 people — neither restriction applies to churches because of the judge’s order. Despite the ruling, state officials are still urging churches to practice social distancing rules.