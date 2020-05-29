Holy Family Catholic
Holy Family Catholic Church will hold its Pentecost Mass indoors Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required.
Christ Episcopal Church
Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City will hold an outdoor service in the Episcopal Cemetery Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Attendees encouraged to wear masks. Social distancing will be observed. Congregants may bring lawn chairs or blankets. The outdoor services will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays in June.
New Hope Methodist
New Hope United Methodist Church will host a drive-in outdoor singspiration service featuring Southern Gospel singer Chris Gibbs Sunday, June 7, at 6 p.m. at 2098 New Hope Road. Congregants may stay in their cars or bring lawn chairs to sit outside. Social distancing will be observed.