The Edenton Yacht Club will host its annual Blessing of the Fleet today starting with a boat lineup at the #4 channel marker in Pembroke Creek at 9:45 a.m. At 10 a.m., the boats and crew, many festively attired, will line up single file to follow the Chowan County Sheriff’s boat toward the town dock for the blessing by local ministers.
Albemarle Chorale
The Albemarle Chorale will present the second performance of its spring concert, “An English Spring,” featuring a number of songs by English composers, at First United Methodist Church, Elizabeth City, Sunday at 4 p.m. Admission is free.
Holy Trinity Episcopal
Holy Trinity Episcopal will commemorate the first Episcopal service held in Hertford 175 years ago with a special service at 207 South Church St., Hertford, Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
Graham to speak
Evangelist Franklin Graham III will lead a worship service at the American Legion Post 40 Fairgrounds in Edenton on Sunday at 4 p.m. as part of his 6-stop “God Loves You Tidewater Tour.” The event will include live music by Christian artists Newsboys and Marcos Witt.
Aglow International
Minister Doris Sykes will be the speaker for Aglow International at St. Philips Chapel, on the corner of Church and Mcmorrine streets, Saturday, May 13 at 10 a.m.
Piney Woods Friends
Piney Woods Friends Meeting will host a performance by the Chuck Wagon Gang on Saturday, May 27 at 6 p.m. at 118 Piney Woods Road, Hertford. The performance is free but donations will be accepted.