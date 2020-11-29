In Elizabeth City, near the intersection of Ehringhaus and Road streets, there is an old house that is quite familiar to most locals, if only for its striking appearance: an imposing symmetrical structure made fantastic by the presence of one of the most delightful porches in Pasquotank County, held up by massive columns topped by wide arches draped in exuberant millwork.
It is an architectural gem, and there’s nothing else like it. Most people know the house as the former Walson Funeral Home. But before that, it was the home of Judge George Washington Brooks, a man whose rich history could fill volumes.
Sadly, the Brooks House is endangered, as is the memory of Judge Brooks, an exemplary citizen and benefactor of Elizabeth City. While the architecture alone makes the Brooks House worth saving, the history of its namesake makes it all the more precious.
George Brooks was born in Weeksville in 1821. His parents were humble farmers and the old Brooks homeplace where he was born still stands. Without money for a formal education, he largely taught himself, even learning Latin on his own with borrowed books by the fireside.
Brooks’ self-education and steady rise in the field of law were true marvels of willpower and determination, and eventually he became a prominent attorney serving the people of Elizabeth City.
In 1857 he built his new home on “the Virginia Road,” which is now called Road Street. At the time, the house would have been outside the town limit, in a pastoral spot separated from town by Tiber Creek. This creek was later filled in, a dubious decision which made East Ehringhaus Street eternally prone to flooding.
Contrary to popular opinion, the columned Brooks House was never part of a plantation. The house was a suburban villa built in the Greek Revival style popular at the time. It should be noted that George Brooks was an anti-slavery advocate and staunch Unionist.
In 1865 George Brooks was appointed a U.S. District judge by President Andrew Johnson. His time as federal judge was busy, which is hardly surprising given he served in the wake of the Civil War. While his tenure was too busy to recount here, suffice to say he was a champion of personal liberty, and was beloved by the citizenry. Even today, his portrait hangs in the U.S. Courthouse on Main Street, and a state historical marker stands on Ehringhaus Street describing some of his many achievements.
The Brooks House is in urgent need of restoration. It needs someone who recognizes its tremendous historical value and can devote the proper resources to its preservation. Beyond that, it needs community support, a community aware of just what a grand, important piece of our shared history the Brooks House is. Talk about it, pass by and admire it sometime, tell others about it.
I thank the Museum of the Albemarle immensely for giving me the opportunity to use this platform to share this information, and I sincerely hope that we, as a community, can see the Brooks House saved for generations to come.
Ian von Talee is a local historic preservationist.