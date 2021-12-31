WINFALL — Christmas was a little merrier for 100 local residents thanks to the efforts of Dr. Larry Honeyblue and Bobby Tolson.
The two Perquimans County High School graduates sponsored an opportunity through their foundation, the 22H/T24 Scholarship Foundation, for local families to shop for free at a festive holiday event held at Winfall Town Hall on Dec. 18.
Three or four families from each of the four schools in the Perquimans County Schools district received an invitation to attend.
“We asked the school counselors to help identify some families that were experiencing difficult financial and/or personal times and they received an invitation to attend,” said Brenda Lassiter, executive director of the Perquimans County Schools Foundation.
Items were organized in different areas of the room. After families chose a household item, children’s toys and technology devices, they then were free to shop other areas for items like curtains, clothes and decorations.
Once families selected by the schools were served, Facebook posts invited other families in the community to attend. By the time the event ended, more than 100 residents were able to receive items for Christmas at no charge.
Honeyblue and members of his church, First Missionary Baptist Church, in Wilsons Mills, loaded and transported the items to Winfall for the Christmas event. Also on hand were Tolson and Jaundice Tolson-Lawrence.
“We feel it is better to give than to receive,” Honeyblue said. “We choose to be out doing something for somebody else that’s positive.”
Tolson said he and Honeyblue held the event because “we want to have a positive impact on as many people as possible.”
4 nonprofits given Lowe’s $500 gift cards
Thanks to Lowe’s Home Improvement Stores and Elizabeth City Downtown Inc., four local nonprofits were recently issued $500 Lowe’s gift cards to use for projects.
ECDI received a $65,000 grant from Lowe’s 100 Hometowns Grant program earlier this year to fund the Fowler Alley project downtown. As part of that grant, Lowe’s also gave ECDI four $500 gift cards to give to “others as Secret Santas this holiday season,” ECDI Executive Director Debbie Malenfant said.
The ECDI board gave its consensus to provide the cards to four local nonprofits: River City YouthBuild, American Legion Post 84, Albemarle Area United Way, and the Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity.
According to Malenfant, the CCC, which operates under the umbrella of the Albemarle Area United Way, needs lumber and other supplies to construct handicap ramps for community residents who need better access to their home. The agency may also be able to use the funds purchasing heaters for residents needing one.
Habitat also needs supplies to build homes for its clients. Habitat also was “instrumental in our being selected for the 100 Hometowns Grant, as they were assigned as evaluators for the project,” Malenfant said.
River City YouthBuild needs building supplies for its training programs, she said. It’s also a downtown organization.
American Legion Post 84 has been a partner with ECDI on its Music on the Green series and “helps veterans with projects at their homes,” Malenfant said.
Malenfant and ECDI board members presented the gift cards to the nonprofits on Dec. 22.