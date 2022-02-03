HERTFORD — The town of Hertford honored two trailblazing Black public servants last weekend by naming buildings after them.
The Community Center at 305 W. Grubbs Street was designated as the Horace Reid Jr. Building in honor of the first Black mayor of Hertford and the police building behind Town Hall was designated the Robert L. Harvey Sr. Building in memory of one of the early Black police officers in town.
At the dedication ceremony for the Reid Building, former Hertford Town Councilor Annie White described Reid as “calm, cool and collected.”
White said Reid took things step by step, first “observing and learning” as a councilor and later serving as mayor pro tem.
“And then finally some of the most influential people in our community — they were not all Black — convinced him to serve as mayor,” White said.
She said that although he was the first Black mayor of Hertford, Reid always worked tirelessly for all people in the community.
“He was a statesman and a gentleman,” White said.
At the police building dedication, Robert L. Harvey Jr. remembered his father as a dedicated family man, diligent police officer and passionate outdoorsman.
“My dad loved his job,” Harvey said, noting he served 27 years as a police officer in Hertford, mostly working the night shift. “He loved this town.”
Harvey said his father liked working the night shift so that he could “pursue his passions,” which were hunting and fishing, during daytime hours.
“He was dedicated to being out on the river every day,” Harvey said.
Harvey said his father slept only three or four hours a day, coming in from his police shift and sleeping only briefly before getting outside to hunt or fish.
“I couldn’t figure out how to do that,” he said, referring to the short sleeping spells.
According to Harvey, his dad also taught him how to row a boat and expected him to row at a precise tempo that was suited to efficient and effective fishing.
Harvey said he left Hertford when he was 17½ but enjoyed every minute of growing up in the town. He said Hertford set him on the right path in life.
At the dedication of the Reid Building, speakers mentioned Reid’s legacy of service.
Councilor Ashley Hodges, Hertford council’s mayor pro tem, described Reid as “a wonderful servant and gentleman” and an example of “what you want to strive for as a public servant.”
Rodney Lyons of First Missionary Baptist Church spoke of Reid as a faithful church member and community leader.
“We thank God for the things Mr. Reid has done in our community,” Lyons said.
White said she hopes Reid’s legacy — including the tangible symbol of the building being named for him — will inspire people to follow in his footsteps.
Teton Reid, the son of Horace Reid Jr., said most people did not realize how fragile his father’s health had become near the end of his tenure as mayor.
“His health was failing but he kept pushing on,” Reid said.
Speakers at the ceremony noted that Reid’s health prevented him from attending Sunday’s ceremony.
Hertford Mayor Earnell Brown was unable to attend the twin dedications Sunday because she was taking care of matters related to the recent death of her son.