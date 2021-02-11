Hot Chocolate
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS
1/4 cup granulated sugar
1/4 cup good unsweetened cocoa powder
4 cups whole milk
1/2 cup good chocolate, finely chopped
½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract
PREPARATION
Whisk together sugar and cocoa powder in a medium heavy saucepan.
Over medium heat whisk in milk and chopped chocolate. Bring mixture to a light boil, stirring constantly until all of the ingredients melt together. Add vanilla.
Serve immediately with whipped cream, marshmallows, chocolate shavings or a sprinkle of nutmeg or cinnamon.
Note: Any type of whole milk can be used such as almond, soy, or lactose. Any type of chocolate can be used such a milk, white or dark. Any flavorings can be added such as peppermint, or even Kahlua and Baileys.
Marshmallows
Serves 8
INGREDIENTS
1 ¾ cups superfine sugar
2/3 cup light corn or agave syrup
1/4 cup water
1/2 cup water for the gelatin
3 packets of Knox unflavored gelatin
¼ teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract, or flavoring of choice
1 cup powdered sugar
1/2 cup cornstarch
PREPARATION
Line an 8 x 8-inch pan with plastic wrap allowing overhang and coat with non-stick cooking spray. Set aside.
In the bowl of an electric mixer with a whisk attachment, sprinkle gelatin over 1/2 cup cold water. Bloom for about 10 minutes.
In a saucepan whisk together sugar, corn syrup and 1/4 cup water until the sugar is dissolved. Bring the mixture to a rapid boil and boil for 1 minute without stirring. The syrup should reach 240 degrees.
Carefully pour the boiling syrup into the bloomed gelatin and whisk on low. Gradually increase to high speed. Add the salt and beat for 10 to 12 minutes, or until fluffy and nearly cooled to room temperature. Add the extract and blend well.
Spray your hands and a rubber flexible spatula with nonstick spray and smooth marshmallow into the prepared pan and press evenly. Spray a sheet of plastic wrap and press lightly to seal top of the marshmallow mixture. Set aside overnight to firm and cool.
Whisk together powdered sugar and cornstarch. Sprinkle mixture generously on a cutting board. Lift marshmallow out of pan by overhanging plastic wrap and set on sugared board. Dust the top well with additional sugar mixture. Cut into squares with a long sharp knife. Gently separate the marshmallows and coat all surfaces with the sugar mixture. Store in an airtight container.
Note: if you can’t find superfine sugar simply add granulated sugar to a food processor and pulse.