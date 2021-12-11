Every holiday season, all around the world, parents and guardians rack their brains wondering: Which toy will bring a wide-toothed smile to my child’s face?
Through the years, as the 20th century advanced, children listened to the radio or watched TV programs, which included endless commercials for toys. A new, “hot” toy was introduced every year that most likely topped a child’s Christmas wish list.
From classics like stuffed teddy bears or dolls to more elaborate high-tech gaming consoles, here’s a trip down Memory Lane at a few of the “hot” toys and popular children’s gifts of the last century.
The 1910s — Teddy Bear: The story behind the teddy bear toy goes back to 1902 when President Theodore Roosevelt refused to shoot a tied-up, powerless black bear during a hunting trip. A Brooklyn shopkeeper, Morris Mictom, saw a political cartoon about the hunting trip. So he and his wife made a stuffed fabric, “Teddy’s bear,” and displayed it in their shop window, igniting immediate customer interest that endures to this day.
The 1920s — Yo-Yo: This ancient invention originated in either China, Greece or the Philippines (historians differ) around 1000 BC. Different versions of the revolving-disk-on-a-string toy had been around for centuries before 1928, when Pedro Flores began assembling the Yo-Yo in the United States, calling it by its Filipino name.
The 1930s — Shirley Temple doll: All the rage in the ’30s was the Shirley Temple doll, introduced by the Toy & Novelty Company for Christmas 1934. It was based on America’s favorite child star of the era.
The 1940s — Slinky: This inexpensive but immensely amusing little toy was invented and launched just in time for Christmas in 1945. Mechanical engineer Richard James accidentally came up with the idea for the Slinky after knocking over some ship springs he was working on, which “walked” instead of falling over.
After Christmas sales at Gimbels Department Store in Philadelphia, the first 400 Slinkys sold within minutes. Seventy years — and more than 300 million Slinkys — later, the toy remains a popular seller.
The 1950s — Mr. Potato Head: Inventor George Lerner found his vision at the family dinner table. Knowing that many kids do not like to eat their vegetables, Lerner thought they might instead like to play with them. In 1952, Hasbro Inc. purchased his toy idea. By the end of its first year, Mr. Potato Head made history as the first toy with its own TV commercial.
The 1960s — G.I. Joe: Introduced as a male equivalent to Mattel’s very popular Barbie, Government-Issue Joe (as ordinary soldiers were known during World War II) was advertised to little boys as an “action figure,” not a doll.
The 1970s — Star Wars action figures: After the massive success of George Lucas’ “Star Wars,” Kenner Toys released in 1978 Star Wars action figures, and they sold rapidly until 1985. They were relaunched in the mid-1990s ahead of the release of three more installments in the space saga.
The 1980s — Cabbage Patch Kids: Named after the time-old fable that children are grown and picked from cabbage patches, Cabbage Patch Kids dolls were a mega-hit! Every kid wanted to “adopt” one of Coleco’s squidgy-faced Cabbage Patch Kids dolls, and parents were willing to take extreme steps — pushing, shoving, and engaging in fistfights — to get one for their child. By the end of the first year in 1983, 3 million Cabbage Patch Kids were sold (adopted).
The 1990s — Tickle Me Elmo: Tickle Me Elmo, a stuffed version of the popular Sesame Street character that giggled when squeezed, caused a Cabbage Patch Kid-style frenzy the year it was released, complete with stampeding crowds and injured store workers.
The 2000s — Wii: In 2006, Nintendo introduced the Wii, an affordable, family-friendly game console. By Christmas, Nintendo had sold some 3 million units.
Honorable Mention & Author’s Personal Favorite: Sock Monkey Dolls. The iconic sock monkeys made from red-heeled socks, known today as the “Rockford Red Heel,” appeared at the earliest in 1932, the year the Nelson Knitting Company added the trademark red heel to its product.
The red heel gave the monkeys their characteristic mouth, and during the Great Depression, American craftspersons first made sock monkeys out of worn-out Rockford Red Heel Socks. The love of sock monkeys has led them to become some of the best gifts of many special occasions, including Christmas and birthdays. Sock monkeys are still famous to this day.
I know when my brother, Robbie, and I received our coveted Sock Monkeys in Christmas of 1975, it was one of my most favorite and cherished Christmas gifts ever!
Barbara Putnam is operations manager at the Museum of the Albemarle.