Editor’s note: The following is Kylie Wilkinson’s winning essay in Camden 4-H’s contest on how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the lives of high school students.
Hi, my name is Kylie. I am 15 years old, I live in Elizabeth City and I’m here to tell you how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected me.
As you know, we have been out of school since March 17th and we will be out for the rest of the 2019-20 school year which feels like eternity. COVID-19 has drastically impacted the economy all around the world as well as our businesses, households, overall health and the well being of many individuals.
Luckily, my stepdad’s place of employment is considered essential so we are truly blessed to have food on the table and a roof over our heads. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted me personally in many positive and negative ways and I’m sure many of you out there can relate.
This COVID-19 pandemic is comparable to a nightmare you just can’t seem to wake up from. Some days I feel like the walls are closing in on my house and there’s 50 people living with me and an entire zoo, although there’s just three people, three dogs and my cat.
I go outside in my backyard to get some fresh air just for a change of scenery. There’s the silence of no one splashing in the pool but me. No one to have a volleyball tournament with but myself running to both sides of the net. All I hear are the birds singing, dogs barking, and my chickens squawking.
There are no sleepovers or hangouts with friends, just FaceTime calls with everyone looking so exhausted and bored. We can’t even leave the house to go rummaging at yard sales or flea markets to look for hidden treasures.
In past years I’ve waited all school year for the day they announce “School is out for the summer,” but not this year. Doing school work virtually everyday, all day throughout the week is pretty challenging and exhausting sometimes.
Luckily I have my mom around to help me. Mom, what would I do without you? I miss my teachers’ one-on-one when I need a little bit of extra help on that challenging math problem. I won’t even be able to hand-deliver gifts for teacher appreciation week! They’re like a second mom and dad to me and I miss them!
So, now that I’ve got all of the negative thoughts out of the way, let’s focus on the positive ones.
My family is extremely blessed to be healthy and not physically contract this monster of a virus. My stepbrother has been coming over more throughout the week so we can have some sort of normal social interaction, and when he comes over it’s less chores I have to do by myself. Let’s just say it’s a win-win situation!
I also get to see my mom all day long which is great. Although that sometimes means “Kylie, can you do me a favor?” or ”Kylie, can you help me with something in the garden?”
My mom loves to garden! It looks great! She looks at it as food security for our family and I look at it as a quick grab-and-go snack straight out of the backyard, especially if it’s a carrot or cucumber!
My room is also the most organized it’s ever been since I have had so much time on my hands.
I hope this pandemic will be over soon and there will be a vaccine sometime in the near future and everything will get back to normal. So many people have lost a mother, father, sister, brother, cousin, aunt, uncle, friend, or loved one because of this COVID-19 pandemic. My thoughts and prayers go out to their family and friends.
I would like to thank my family, teachers, and friends for all of your love and support during this crisis. I would also like to thank Gov. Roy Cooper, the health department, hospitals and first responders for all of your hard work you all have put in to keep us all safe here in North Carolina.
Kylie Wilkinson is a freshman at Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Early College.