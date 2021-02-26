A Durham painter best known for her depictions of horses and an Edenton potter best known for his functional pots will be the featured artists for March at Arts of the Albemarle.
Each month AoA recruits artists to feature their work for an entire month in the arts group’s gallery at The Center in Elizabeth City. Typically, one artist is a painter and the other works in a tactile medium like pottery, sculpture, jewelry or fiber art.
Next month, Laura Berendsen Hughes will be the featured painter and Frank Miglorie will be the featured tactile artist. Both Hughes and Miglorie are expected to attend an opening reception for their work at AoA during the First Friday ArtWalk on Friday, March 5, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Hughes, an acrylic painter working in Durham, will showcase the new abstracted style she’s now using to represent horses.
“I remember obsessively drawing horses as a child,” Hughes said in an AoA press release. “When I began to paint again I quickly reclaimed them as a subject. I enjoy their dramatic, monumental silhouettes but I attempt to portray them without sentimentality or such things as romantic flowing manes and tails.”
Hughes titles all of her pieces after the love poems of the poet and Sufi mystic Rumi.
Hughes said: “The way he describes the spiritual nature of physical reality and the ultimate goal of uniting with the Devine reflect what I experience when involved in artistic creativity.”
Allison Cianciulli, AoA’s gallery manager, said the arts group is “thrilled” that Hughes is returning to Elizabeth City to showcase her work.
“And we are even more excited to have the opportunity to showcase her new and unique abstract pieces in this very special exhibit,” she said.
Miglorie worked 42 years in higher education both as an administrator and faculty member, teaching courses in philosophy and art. He retired in 2012 as president of the College of St. Joseph in Rutland, Vermont, a position he held for 29 years. He then moved to Edenton and reopened his pottery studio.
In his work, Miglorie creates functional pots in stoneware and terra cotta. Viewing the pot’s surface as a canvas, Miglorie uses decorative brush work with oxides and wax resist, as well as sculptural relief, to craft designs on his pieces.
“I believe the best pot is a blend of form and function with emphasis on the piece’s ability to stimulate the aesthetic sensibilities of the viewer,” Miglorie said. “Ultimately, my goal is to create forms individuals enjoy using in their everyday lives.”
Following the March 5 ArtWalk, Hughes’ and Miglorie’s works will remain on display in the gallery at AoA until the end of March.
For more information about Hughes, visit her website at http://www.laurahughespaintings.com/.