ENGELHARD — This month marks the 52nd anniversary of Hyde County residents’ six-day trek to the state capital to protest their county Board of Education’s handling of school desegregation.
Hyde County is home to one of the longest and most successful civil rights protests in American history. In 1968, Hyde’s African-American community boycotted the county’s schools in response to the county’s desegregation plan.
According to a WUNC report in 2019, The all-white Hyde Board of Education decided to close all Black schools in the county. Believing the plan — drafted without their input — disregarded their educational heritage, Black parents responded by having their children boycot the Hyde County Schools for an entire year. They also protested the school board’s decision by participating in sit-ins and marches. They also marched to Raleigh twice.
Black residents’ protest of the Hyde school board’s handling of desegregation attracted widespread media attention, and leaders of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, including Ralph Abernathy, even visited the county.
Feb. 9, 1969, was a cold and wet day as more than 125 demonstrators set out from Jobe’s Chapel in Swan Quarter on what would be a 200-mile march to take their protest to Raleigh. Over the six days it took to get to the state capital, more demonstrators would join the march. As a result, their ranks had swollen to 600 by the time they arrived at the Capitol Building on Feb. 14.
Following a rally in front of the Capitol the protest’s leaders and the Rev. Andrew Young met with both Gov. Bob Scott and state Superintendent of Public Instruction Craig Phillips.
Phillips, who became state school superintendent in 1969, wanted a solution to the protesters’ demands as quickly as possible.
One plan involved closing Hyde’s two schools attended by Black students and transferring them to the centralized Mattamuskeet School. The second plan involved converting the two schools attended by Black students into elementary schools and turning the Mattamuskeet School into a high school. The second plan’s advantages were minimal costs, shorter bus routes, and the separation of elementary and high school students. It also achieved the integration of Black and white studens.
James Shelton was a student at Davis High School in Engelhard when he joined the march.
“It was the thing to do because we had shut down that school year,” he said. “All the youth were involved so my mother let me get involved. I know we made a difference. I went the whole way, too. I learned more about myself that year than what I would have learned in the classroom.”
Alice Mackey also took part in Hyde County residents’ march to Raleigh.
“I felt what we were marching for (was just): that the schools were too good to be closed down,” she said. “That motivated me to be right there. Knowing the purpose of marching was what really motivated me.”
Mackey, 70, said the march to Raleigh also taught her a lot about herself.
“I learned more on this march — more than I would a year a year in school,” she said. “We went a lot of places, met a lot of people including educators and politicians. Even during the march, we were still getting regular classes,” said Mackey, who had a long career as a program director for people with special needs. She returned to Hyde County in 1984.
After Hyde’s schools merged, racial tensions would still continue during Black students’ early days at Mattamuskeet School. Shelton recalled how in 1972, when a Black student earned better grades than a white student, tensions ran so high commencement was canceled. Shelton, 68, recalls it well because it was the year he was supposed to graduate.
“We weren’t going to settle for that,” he said. “We had a lot of racism going on then.”
Despite those tensions, the school merger plan adopted in Hyde County would go on to serve as a model for other counties in the state wrestling with similar school equity issues, Shelton said.
“From that year on, our program was pretty much a model for the state for any county going through what we went through,” said Shelton, who returned to Swan Quarter in 1992 after leaving Hyde County after graduating.