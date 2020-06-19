Rocky Hock Baptist
The church will resume in-person services on Sunday. Services will be at 9 a.m. for people 55 years and older and 11 a.m. for those 54 or younger. After the 9 a.m. service, the church will sanitize door handles, pews and bathroom surfaces to prepare for the 11 a.m. service. Nursery and Children’s Church will be provided during the 11 a.m. service.
International
House of Hope
International House of Hope and Healing Ministries will host a “Judges for Jesus” program via Zoom Sunday at 1 p.m. The speakers will be Judge Jerold Carter, a former acting Supreme Court judge in Nassau County, New York; and Hezekiah Brown, a mediator and arbitrator from Elizabeth City.The meeting ID number is 864 7940 3019 and the password is 099000. To call in, dial 1-646-558-8656.
Christ Episcopal Church
The church will hold an outdoor service in the Episcopal Cemetery in Elizabeth City Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Attendees encouraged to wear masks. Social distancing will be observed. Congregants may bring lawn chairs or blankets.
Harvest Christian Fellowship
The church will celebrate two anniversaries on Sunday, June 28, starting at 11 a.m. The church’s pastors, Jacob and Brenda Burke, will be celebrating 30 years with the church. In addition, the church will be celebrating its 35th year. Minister Wanda Hughes of Elizabeth City will be the speaker. The church is located at 765 Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City. Contact: 252-331-7008 or email Eph316@inteliport.com.
Poole’s Grove MBC
Poole’s Grove Missionary Baptist Church will hold a drive-in worship service in the church parking lot Sunday at 11 a.m. Congregants may remain in their cars for the service.
