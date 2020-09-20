In her first novel, “Love’s True Colors,” author Tiffany Price based the book’s fictional romance on her and husband Matt’s own love story.
In her second novel, however, the Canadian native and onetime Camden County resident went outside her own experience to explore the trauma of domestic abuse.
In “Take Flight,” published by Morgan James Publishing, Price’s main character, Hallie McClain, is escaping an abusive husband. Hallie is “taking flight,” seeking safety and a new life, Price says.
“The main character weaves in and out of frightening situations,” Price said.
When conducting research for “Take Flight,” Price said she talked with women who have experienced domestic abuse. She said raising awareness of those women was one of her goals in the book.
The novel is set in a small town in Oklahoma before Hallie moves to Ann Arbor, Michigan.
“A small-town gal is moving to the big city to seek freedom and safety,” is how Price describes the plot.
Price said readers are likely to view Hallie initially as timid and meek. By the end of the novel, however, they’ll see her character grow and become strong.
Price’s own faith — she is the wife of a pastor as well as the daughter of one — is reflected in her work. In her written synopsis for “Take Flight,” the book concludes with Hallie “proclaiming her faith through baptism.”
Price was born in Canada and moved to Camden in 2000 when her father accepted a job at a church in Elizabeth City. It was while living in North Carolina that she met her husband, Matt. The Prices currently live in Brisbane, Queensland, a province in Australia where Matt is a pastor.
Price earned her bachelor’s degree from Chowan University in Murfreesboro and her master’s degree in technical and professional communication, with a focus on multicultural and transnational literature, from East Carolina University.
Price first began her professional career as a high school physical education teacher before becoming a university instructor. She currently teaches online communications and English literature courses through four universities: University of the People, Mid-America Christian University, Chamberlain University and Southeastern University.
Price started writing “Take Flight” in 2017, a year after her first book was published in 2016.
“I get inspiration from the world around me,” she said, explaining how she gets her ideas.
Often while exercising, Price said she will jot ideas down on her phone.
Describing her approach to writing, Price said conducting research and taking notes are critical. So is creating an outline for the book.
While her first novel was a romance, Price decided to try her hand at suspense in her second book.
“I love reading suspense,” she said. “I am mostly driven by the story that tugs on my heart.”
Price said she’s pleased with “Take Flight.”
“I am happy with how it turned out,” she said.
Price said she expects to begin selling paperback versions of “Take Flight” in November directly through author sales. In addition, an eBook version will be available in March and the paperback will be for sale in book stores in June 2021. She also plans to make the book available for sale at December’s First Friday ArtWalk in Elizabeth City.
Price is currently in the U.S., visiting family in both Camden and Florida. She said she has not been able to return to Australia due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Price said she does not know if she will be able to attend the book sale at the December ArtWalk. She said she’s depending on her friends and family in the area to help promote the new book.
For more information about Price and “Take Flight,” view her blog at https://tiffanyeveprice.wordpress.com. You can also view her Instagram page at @tiffanyeveprice.