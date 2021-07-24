EDENTON — In the wake of the announcement that Todd’s Pharmacy is selling its stores to CVS Health, independent pharmacies in the area say they are hanging on amid rising economic pressure.
Charles Woodard, owner of Woodard’s Pharmacy in Hertford, said it was hard to see the Todd’s pharmacies close.
“There’s just fewer of us,” Woodard said.
The Daily Advance reported that Todd’s has sold its two locations in Elizabeth City and their pharmacies in Moyock and Camden to CVS Health. All four locations will close between Aug. 10 and Aug. 12.
Todd’s principal owner William Owens told The Advance that he and his partners decided to sell the pharmacy’s two locations in Elizabeth City and sites in Camden and Moyock to CVS Health because it is becoming harder and harder to compete with the large retail pharmacies like CVS, Walgreens and Walmart.
“Community retail pharmacy has changed a lot over the last 10 years,” Owens said. “The long-term trajectory is not in a good way and a decision was made. In a perfect world the initial plan was to continue to run everything with my junior partners but that doesn’t look to be an option. Every year, it gets a little bit harder. This is as good a time to make this change as we could for everyone involved.”
Prescriptions for Todd’s Elizabeth City and Camden customers will be transferred to the CVS pharmacy on Ehringhaus Street in Elizabeth City on Aug. 10.
Todd’s Currituck customers will have their prescriptions moved on the same day to the CVS location at 233 Carmichael Way in Chesapeake, Virginia.
Woodard said the industry has seen a big turn in the past five years.
“We’re struggling,” Woodard said. “The ship is slowly sinking. It has been for the past five years.”
He said he has no plans to sell his pharmacy.
“I’ll go down with the ship probably,” he said.
Jim Blount, owner of Blount’s Pharmacy in Edenton, said the biggest problem is not competition with chains such as Walmart and CVS but rather the role of pharmacy benefit managers, who he said steer customers toward specific outlets and play a disproportionate role in determining what patients pay for prescriptions and how pharmacies are paid.
“What there ought to be is not pharmacy benefit managers but pharmacy benefit administrators,” Blount said.
A pharmacy benefit administrator would simply be paid a reasonable fee for processing claims for prescriptions, he said.
Blount said that every year fewer and fewer local people have the option of filling their prescriptions at his pharmacy because more and more employers impose requirements that patients use a specific pharmacy chain or mail order service.
Blount and Woodard both cited dwindling fees being paid for dispensing prescriptions.
Woodard said insurance companies pay a dispensing fee of only 15 cents for some prescriptions. Some also require pharmacies to sign contracts to dispense a 90-day supply of a medication, which in many instances brings no fee for service at all.
He said not that long ago pharmacies were being paid $1 to fill a 30-day supply of many prescriptions.
“The real reason that we’re getting killed is not because of the competition,” said Woodard, who explained the independent pharmacies take pride in the personal service they provide. “What’s killing us is not the chains or the competition. The challenge for us is most of our living comes from prescriptions.”
Woodard said he used to call the soda fountain a “loss leader.”
“Now everything in here is a loss leader,” he said.