For the town of Elizabeth City, the year 1908 brought with it the publication of its first private newspaper, The Independent. With an overall mission of supporting clean and fair government, no story went untold, and no powerful individual was safe from being exposed within the pages of the newspaper.
The Independent’s controversial nature was fueled by its founder and lone publisher, William Oscar Saunders. Readers of the paper were sure to be given both interesting and informative stories on every page.
Coming from humble beginnings, Saunders saw himself as a defender of the common man who hoped to better the lives of hardworking people through his work as a journalist and publisher.
Saunders made a name for himself in the local area while building his reputation for tackling unpopular issues while working in cities such as Norfolk, Virginia, and Edenton. His willingness to call out wrongdoings of even the men who funded him led to short stints of employment and constant relocation.
This eventually led Saunders to Elizabeth City in 1907, where it seemed to be more of the same. However, this time after losing a job over editorial disagreements, a local politician named Roscoe Turner sought Saunders’ support for the upcoming election and in exchange, funded the creation of Saunders’ own paper, The Independent.
The first issue was released on June 8, 1908, and even after losing his funding from Turner just months later due to another dispute, the paper held a strong presence in the local area for many years until 1937. As The Independent’s only publisher and final decision-maker, nothing stood between Saunders and the stories he desired to make public.
With the political stances and beliefs of The Independent being synonymous with Saunders, the paper was one that individuals either fully respected or passionately disliked. While Saunders did have personal opinions on certain political topics, the number one stance of The Independent was choosing the side of honest politics. Above all else through his publications, Saunders wanted governments to be run by honest individuals who in his words offered “… a square deal in all matters of public concern.”
This passion for politics paved a path to Washington, D.C., where he moved in 1937 after closing The Independent.
Saunders created an unforgettable reputation in the Elizabeth City area through his newspaper and his influence branched beyond his work in journalism. He was known to be a significant part of the campaign for erecting the Wright Brothers monument in Kitty Hawk. He also pushed for a theater play to be created about the first English colony in North America, what would become known as the “lost colony.”
For more on W.O. Saunders, plan your visit to the Museum of the Albemarle where he will be featured in an upcoming exhibit on the 120-year murder mystery of Nell Cropsey. Saunders is featured because of an interview he conducted with Cropsey’s accused murderer.