indian summer 2

Attendees enjoy the 2014 Indian Summer Festival. This year’s festival, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9-10, will include a street dance, crafts show and bike and car show, food vendors and games.

 The Daily Advance

HERTFORD — The 36th annual Indian Summer Festival is back and Perquimans County Tourism Director Stacey Layden couldn’t be more excited about the reception the event is receiving.

“We have about 60 artisan craft and retail vendors already committed to participating,” said Layden of the festival that will held in downtown Hertford Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9-10.