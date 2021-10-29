Classical music buffs will get a taste of 18th and 19th century masterworks by European composers when two Elizabeth City State University music professors hold a recital next week.
Dr. Alan Woo and Douglas Jackson will perform the works of Jean-Philippe Rameau, Johann Christoph Pepusch, Jacques Offenbach, Gabriel Urbain Fauré, and Modest Mussorgsky during the recital planned for Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at ECSU’s Mickey L. Burnim Fine Arts Center.
Woo, lecturer of piano at ECSU, is a chamber pianist who, according to a press release from ECSU, has been praised by The New York Times for performing with “assurance and vitality.”
Woo began studying music at age 4 and made his Lincoln Center debut at 19, performing with the Juilliard Orchestra under the direction of Maestro Yannick Nezet-Seguin. Since then, he has collaborated with a number of acclaimed artists and appeared with the Houston and Fort Worth Symphonies, as well as the Music Academy of the West Festival Orchestra.
Woo has also performed at the Brooklyn Chamber Music Society, La Jolla Music Society’s SummerFest, and Juilliard’s ChamberFest.
He completed his bachelor’s and master of music degrees at The Juilliard School and his doctoral degree at the Peabody Institute.
Jackson, an assistant professor music at ECSU, is a jazz trumpeter and composer who has performed with both area and visiting musicians.
He has performed with the Latin jazz band of Cuban conguero, Francisco Aquabella. He recently received an Artist Support Grant administered by Arts of the Albemarle, supporting the release of his CD, “In Style.” In September, the CD reached number 184 on the Jazz Week Charts.
Jackson also was recently elected to a three-year term on the North Carolina Humanities Board of Trustees.
Jackson earned his bachelor and master of music degrees at California State University at Los Angeles. Prior to coming to ECSU, he worked in the film industry for MGM Studios and the music industry for BMG Production Music Group.
Admission to Thursday’s recital is free. Face masks are required while inside the Fine Arts Center.