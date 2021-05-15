Trumpet player Douglas Jackson has a new release that further showcases his journey through global musical styles.
The new album, “In Style” is a follow-up to last year’s “Night Moves” and draws on the same set of original recordings.
“It’s called ‘In Style’ because it’s my style of replicating music from many cultures,” Jackson explained recently.
Some of the musical styles from around the world that can be heard on “In Style” include Southeast Asian, Afro-Cuban, reggae, and rhythm & blues.
Jackson said a grant from the North Carolina Arts Council made the project possible. Laurie Edwards, executive director of Arts of The Albemarle, administered the grant through AoA, and Jackson said he is very grateful for her help.
The project would not have been possible without the work that Edwards has done in administering the grant, he said.
Although nothing has been planned at this time, Jackson said he’s open to the idea of a live “debut” performance of the new album as live music begins to come back amid eased COVID-19 restrictions as vaccination rates rise.
“I would be happy to do that as time permits,” Jackson said, referring to a live concert.
An associate professor of music at Elizabeth City State University, Jackson has been on ECSU’s faculty for 15 years.
Jackson said one of his main motivations in putting out “Night Moves” and now “In Style” has been to help his students understand the process of recording and distributing their own music.
“I’m demonstrating to them as a teacher the process itself in real time,” he said.
“In Style” features the four tracks that are on his previous release, “Night Moves, ” plus four previously unreleased selections.
The entire eight-piece set was the culmination of Jackson’s thesis project when he was earning his master’s degree.
“Night Moves” is the title track of the CD he released last year. The other three compositions on that compilation were “Dance of the Matador,” “El Nino,” and “African Journey.”
The four pieces that are new to “In Style” are “It’s the Reggae,” “The Koto Blues,” “DJ’s Mambo” and a title track, “In Style.”
All eight tracks are the original production. The files have been digitized and metadata has been applied to them, but they have not been re-mixed or remastered, Jackson said.
Everything on the album is an original composition by Jackson. “The Koto Blues” incorporates a midi track of an Asian instrument called a “koto.” Jackson’s trumpet playing is layered over the koto track.
It’s often noted that Asian music is built on scales that differ from what’s typically heard in western music.
“You’ll hear those intervals in the melody,” Jackson said.
Jackson said “Koto Blues” was the perfect choice to be the first track on the album.
“I put it first on the CD to draw the listener in, because it has a warm sound to it,” Jackson said. “It has a bit of an ethereal sound to it, if you will.”
“DJ’s Mambo” is an Afro-Cuban-themed piece of music built around a beat known as “Rumba Clave.”
Jackson said he hopes listeners will enjoy the sampling of different musical cultures.