Kevin Jacot first got interested in photography as a young Coast Guardsman, shooting images of the natural world he encountered during his travels.
After getting married and starting a family, Jacot said he also got interested in sports photography, particularly after his children started playing sports. Jacot says he enjoys using his camera’s lens to capture a player’s movements.
In one of his favorite photographs, Jacot took a background picture of a golf course and combined it with a cutout of his son, Andrew, swinging a golf club and an image of a golf ball in flight. The composite photo of the three images appears to show a golf ball hit by his son coming directly toward the viewer.
“It’s like creating a painting with photographs,” Jacot said of the effect.
Jacot, who is originally from Greensboro, is now retired from the U.S. Coast Guard but works as a civilian at the Coast Guard Aviation Logistics Center in Elizabeth City.
Living on the Perquimans River, Jacot has a front-row seat to the natural world. He enjoys watching everything from the morning sky to the animals and birds that make the river their habitat.
“The color of the sky is going to be different every morning,” he said.
Jacot also likes photographing sunrises, lighthouses and beach landscapes on the Outer Banks.
On a trip to visit his daughter, whose husband was stationed in the Coast Guard in Alaska at the time, Jacot also was able to photograph eagles. In one image he captured, an eagle prepares to land on a tree branch.
The key to capturing nature photographs is patience, he said.
Jacot received his formal training as a photographer at the New York Institute of Photography. He hopes eventually to make photography a full-time business, specializing in senior portraits and sports-related photos.
Jacot said he enjoys spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He is also a deacon at Berea Church of Christ in Hertford.
Jacot’s work can be viewed on his Kevin Jacot Photography Facebook page. His work is available for sale at Arts of the Albemarle and the Perquimans Arts League.