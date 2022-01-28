The Coen Brothers (Joel and Ethan) are fascinated with storytelling — so fascinated that their movies have jumped from genre to genre.
Look back over some of your favorites: “Blood Simple” was a neo-noir crime story. “Raising Arizona” was absurdist comedy. “Miller’s Crossing” was a gangster pic. “O Brother Where Art Thou” was mythology retold. “Intolerable Cruelty” was a war-of-the-sexes rom-com. “Burn After Reading” was a spy story. “A Serious Man” was a dramedy that Woody Allen would have been proud of. “True Grit” was a western remake. “Inside Llewyn Davis” looked at the ‘60s folk music scene. “Hail, Caesar” was a comedy about Hollywood’s Golden Era. “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” was an anthology western film.
At least nine of their films have featured Frances McDormand, Joel Coen’s wife. She has been nominated for seven Academy Awards, winning Best Actress three times.
Working their way through all those multiple genres, it was only a matter of time until the Coen Brothers (or one of them) got to Shakespeare.
“The Tragedy of Macbeth,” for instance.
Joel Coen tackled this one on his own, without Ethan.
He says he saw it as a crime thriller. “It’s amazing how this play prefigures 20th-Century pulp noir tropes,” he says.
“In addition to being one of the greatest writers in the English language, Shakespeare was a writer of popular entertainment,” he points out. “That’s what these plays were about, and this particular play prefigures so many tropes of American popular entertainment, dramatic and literary entertainment and pulp entertainment. It’s a couple, plotting a murder.”
The stark, minimalist black-and-white cinematography by Bruno Delbonnel presents the actors moving across stage-like settings where light and shadows form the boundaries — foggy landscapes, perspective-framed castle hallways, rows of arched windows, bleak images. Yet, it is filmed in motion picture style, with close-ups and angles and composition.
For this telling, Joel cast Denzel Washington in the title role — Macbeth, the Thane of Glamis, the ambitious Scottish lord who aspires to be king based on the prophecy of three witches. We know how that turns out.
Washington has done Shakespeare before. In 1979 he was in a stage production of “Coriolanus” that featured Morgan Freeman and Keith David. And in 1993 he played the role of Don Pedro in Kenneth Branagh’s big screen adaptation of “Much Ado About Nothing.” But he’d never even seen a performance of “Macbeth” before taking on this challenge.
However, he knew one thing: “You can’t bring Shakespeare down to your level — you have to come up to this level,” says Washington. “It’s a standard that your ordinary chops ain’t enough to get you over!”
Frances McDormand takes on the persona of Lady Macbeth, the scheming wife who drives herself mad with her guilt.
“The first thing that got me hooked on being an actor the rest of my life was the sleepwalking scene,” she said of Shakespeare’s guilt-ridden murderess Lady Macbeth, who can never wash the blood from her hands.
Joel Coen took on this film alone because his brother had decided to take a break from movies.
“If I was working with Ethan I wouldn’t have done ‘Macbeth,’” he said. “It would not be interesting to him.”
But it will be to you.
This classic tale of ambition, destruction, and magic has been translated into many films, television shows, and plays before. But this version is what you’ll wish your high-school introduction to the works of William Shakespeare had been.
I’m reminded of that line: “Life’s but a walking shadow, a poor player that struts and frets his hour upon the stage …”
That does describe this movie. With a run time of 1 hour and 45 minutes, this walking shadow struts more than an hour on the stage. And there are no poor players here.
If you haven’t already watched “The Tragedy of Macbeth” on the Apple+ streaming video platform, you can catch it in theaters too.