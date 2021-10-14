Students and community members seeking tips about creating content for film and TV will get a chance to hear from two entertainment insiders at next week’s installment of Elizabeth City State University’s Community Connections Performance and Lecture Series.
Actress and TV personality Claudia Jordan and Fox Soul general manager and head of programming James DuBose will be the speakers for “On Screen and Behind the Scenes: A Conversation with TV Industry Game Changers,” a free lecture at the Mickey L. Burnim Fine Arts Center Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Jordan, who has appeared on “The Price is Right,” “Deal or No Deal,” and competed on season two and six of “Celebrity Apprentice,” also appeared in season seven of the Bravo network series, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”
Jordan also has worked as a journalist for the Providence American newspaper and was a co-host of the nationally syndicated “Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” Her time on “Rickey Smiley” led to her own show on FOX Soul, “Out Loud with Claudia Jordan.” She is currently host of “Cocktails with Queens.”
DuBose, a former NFL player who attended Wake Forest University, is known for producing “culture-shaping content and sharing the voice and lived experiences of Black people around the globe,” according to an ECSU press release.
Besides his work at FOX Soul, a new live and interactive streaming channel geared toward African American audiences, DuBose also produced network projects such as Kevin Hart’s “One Mic Stand,” “Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is,” and “Monica’s Still Standing.” He is also currently developing films for Grindstone Entertainment/Lionsgate.
Dr. Adam McKee, chairman of ECSU’s Department of English and Digital Media, said having Jordan and Dubose on campus will be a great opportunity for students. Content creation is a big part of what his students learn, he said.
“Having people who have been so successful in the field come and talk to our students shows them that there is opportunity all around them and the potential for them to work in a variety of fields with a variety of backgrounds,” McKee said. “Community Connections has provided an excellent opportunity for students to see that the foundation they are creating at ECSU can be used to expand what is possible for themselves and the community.”
Courteny Hancock, a senior digital media student, said she’s looking forward to Thursday’s Community Connections lecture.
“Claudia Jordan and James DuBose are two people who have dominated the world of media and television,” she said. “Having them come here to ECSU is a pleasure because they are a part of black excellence in the media world. They create opportunities and stand as a voice for people who look like me, so I am more than excited for them to come to ECSU.”
While Thursday’s lecture is a free event, ECSU is asking attendees to register at www.eventbrite.com/e/on-screen-and-behind-the-scenes-claudia-jordan-and-james-dubose-tickets-170434287542/.
For those who’d like to screen the lecture online, it will be live-streamed on ECSU’s YouTube channel.