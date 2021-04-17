Journey Christian Church
Journey Christian Church will host a free screening of the new film, “Roe vs. Wade,” at 1923 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Sunday at 6 p.m.
The film tells the story behind the famous 1973 Supreme Court ruling legalizing abortion in the U.S. It’s also about Dr. Bernard Nathanson, a pioneering abortion provider who later became an anti-abortion campaigner. The film is rated PG-13. The public is invited and an offering will be taken for Albemarle Pregnancy Resource Center. Contact: 335-4660.
Burgess Baptist
Burgess Baptist Church will host a concert featuring The Montgomery Family gospel singers at 1850 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, Sunday, April 25, at 6 p.m. The Montgomerys are celebrating their Golden Jubilee this year. A gospel singing group that started 50 years ago with two parents with two young daughters now consists of two sisters, Robin Montgomery Stegall and Lisa Montgomery Simpson, and Simpson’s husband, Jeff.
The concert is free and open to the public but masks are required and temperature checks will be administered at the door. Masking wearing during the service will be a personal choice and social distancing is encouraged. An offering will be taken for the Montgomerys. Contact: 252-619-7272 or visit www.burgessbaptistchurch.com.
New Hope UMC
New Hope United Methodist Church will host a one night, drive-in revival service featuring special music and a sermon by Pastor Gene Tyson of Hertford United Methodist Church Sunday, May 2, at 6 p.m.
Weather permitting, the outdoor service will be held in New Hope UMC’s parking lot at 2098 New Hope Road at the intersection of Woodville Road and New Hope Road, across from the Durant’s Neck Fire Department. Attendees can either stay in their cars or bring lawn chairs for seating outside.