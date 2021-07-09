There were more than Just Girls at the youth organization’s first-ever Father-Daughter Banquet last month.

Girls enrolled in the after-school enrichment program brought along either their dads, granddads or uncles for the June 19 event. According to Just Girls “Hearts of the Albemarle” Executive Director Wanda Hughes, 43 people attended.

“Our phenomenal beautiful princesses were escorted by their fathers, grandfathers and uncles,” Hughes said.

Some of the fathers in attendance drove more than three hours to escort their daughter at the banquet, she said.

Each girl attending had a photo professionally taken with her escort upon arriving at Just Girls’ building at 304 South Road Street. The girls and their escorts then enjoyed a home-cooked meal of baked chicken or meatloaf, a choice of three vegetables, and a choice of pound cake or sweet potato pie.

The girls then presented their escort with a special gift.


According to Hughes, fathers were “excited, amazed and appreciative” of the event.

“Mr. Green, Ava Green’s dad, said not only was this an excellent event, he also expressed his appreciation for” Just Girls, describing it as “a safe and caring environment which promotes morals and academic standards for his daughter.”

Another father, Demarcus Bishop, gave Just Girls “two thumbs up,” while Trovon “Buddy” White, Shakiah’s White’s dad, encouraged the agency to make the Father-Daughter Banquet an annual event.

India Wills’ dad described the banquet as excellent, adding that he also loved Just Girls’ decision to incorporate the theme, “The Phenomenal Me,” into its updated mission statement. “Educated, enthusiastic and exceptional” is how he described Just Girls participants.

Hughes and other Just Girls officials thanked the fathers and other escorts for attending the event and for supporting their daughters, granddaughters and nieces. She also thanked the girls’ moms for their work helping make the banquet a success.

Just Girls “Hearts of the Albemarle” formerly was known as Girls Inc. of the Albemarle. The agency rebranded itself last fall as a way to add new programs while maintaining its traditionally low tuition.