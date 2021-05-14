After careers as a lab technician and water plant operator in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and then as a missionary to Ghana, West Africa, Wanda Hughes was ready for something different.
So when the opportunity came available to return home to Elizabeth City as executive director of Girls Inc. in 2019, Hughes jumped at the chance.
Hughes, who earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Elizabeth City State University, helped steer Girls Inc. through a rebranding last November that resulted in the organization for girls ages 5-16 becoming independent and taking on a new name: Just Girls-Hearts of the Albemarle.
Hughes said one of the biggest differences between Girls Inc. and Just Girls-Hearts of the Albemarle is that Just Girls, because it’s independent, can now promote its own programs.
Hughes said Just Girls surveys girls enrolled in the program to discover their interests and then create programming focused on those interests.
Hughes said Just Girls also finds speakers knowledgeable in the subjects girls are interested in. For example, a female veterinarian talked with the girls via a Zoom call after one girl expressed an interest in becoming a veterinarian.
The staff at Just Girls also works with girls to help them achieve academic goals like improving writing skills. Hughes said Just Girls recognizes girls who meet their goals with awards because it’s important to “let them know they can do it.”
“It’s all about them accomplishing their dream,” Hughes said.
Just Girls’ “Phenomenal Me” program helps girls to achieve their short-term goals while also helping them keep an eye on the future.
While Just Girls was primarily an afterschool program before the pandemic, it’s now also open during the school day for students who have opted to learn remotely from home.
Hughes is looking forward to Just Girls’ summer program offerings. She said the organization will offer a full range of activities, classes and field trips for girls who attend this summer. One project she is especially excited about is a hands-on science activity where the girls will create their own model miniature water plant.
Hughes said one of the best parts of her job is designing programs for girls that will help them meet their individual needs.
After earning her biology degree with a concentration in environmental science from ECSU, Hughes worked for 28 years, first as a lab technician and then a water plant operator.
An ordained minister with a doctorate in theology from Vintage Bible College, Hughes went on mission trips to Europe and Africa. Because of that experience, Hughes had an opportunity to live in Ghana for more than a year.
Hughes said she loves being back home in Elizabeth City. She enjoys spending time with her family, and is currently working on her second doctorate degree from Andersonville Theological Seminary in Camilla, Georgia.
For information about the Just Girls-Hearts of the Albemarle summer camp, call (252)335-7346.