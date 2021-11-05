Laurie Kaiser had long been interested in craftwork but it wasn’t until several years ago that she started making wreaths.
She started watching videos online that explain the best how-to approach before she began creating her own wreaths in 2017.
At first she just made wreaths for herself and her family members. But she became so proficient at wreath-making she expanded her hobby into a business. She started LK Designs, also known as Laurie Kaiser Designs, in 2018.
Kaiser began selling her wreaths at different craft shows across the region in 2019, but now most of her sales come from custom orders and her space at Kenyon Bailey in Elizabeth City. Customers can also custom-order wreaths by messaging her through her Laurie’s Wreaths and Design Boutique Facebook page.
“I love doing it,” Kaiser said about making wreaths. “I love seeing the end product.”
Born in Pennsylvania, Kaiser moved with her family to Virginia when she was 8. After she and her husband retired, they moved to Elizabeth City in 2007.
The Kaisers sold their home in 2020 and are currently living in an RV resort in Virginia Beach until they decide where they want to move. However, Kaiser continues to travel to Elizabeth City for her wreath-making business. She also started offering classes at the Elizabeth CityPasquotank County Senior Center last spring.
When she started, Kaiser’s classes attracted only two students. Now her classes, which are held twice a month, are full with approximately 12 people in each to accommodate for social distancing. One class is held on a Monday from 10 a.m. to noon, the other on a Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Participants can contact the senior center to preregister for the classes and find out more about the fee.
Kaiser said she likes to prepare a wreath in advance for the senior center to display as a promotion for each class.
Kaiser provides all the materials class participants need to make a wreath. She said most of her students have not made a wreath before.
She always tells students, “You can copy what I have or be creative.” And whether it’s mesh wreath or a grapevine wreath, students enjoy creating something they get to take home.
“They have amazed me,” said Kaiser. “They have come up with some unique designs.”
When she’s not creating wreaths, Kaiser enjoys spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren.
For more information about Kaiser’s wreaths, visit her Laurie’s Wreaths and Design Boutique Facebook page or email at lauriekaiserdesigns@gmail.com.