College of The Albemarle is still planning a late fall start for its new truck driver training program based in Chowan County.
“That’s getting ready to go,” Patti Kersey, who last week was tapped to chair the COA Board of Trustees, said of the commercial driver license program.
Scott Breon started Monday as coordinator of COA’s truck driver training program.
“Scott brings over 30 years of truck driver experience to this program and we are excited to have him on board,” the college said in a statement Tuesday.
Students interested in the truck driver training program may be added to the pre-registration list by calling 335-0821, ext. 2250.
Kersey, who also is a county commissioner in Chowan County, has been a vocal supporter of the truck driver training program. She mentioned during discussions last year that companies in Chowan have told her they need more truck drivers.
Kersey said at that time she didn’t think it would be difficult to get a truck donated, given the enthusiastic support the program has in the private sector.
Kersey knew what she was talking about: In July, Smithfield Foods donated a 2015 Mack truck for use in the program. The donation’s worth was estimated at between $32,000 and $38,000. Not long afterward, John Baker and Brandy Pierce of J&J Enterprises donated a 1998 tractor-trailer to the program.
And then, just last week, two Edenton employers, Jimbo’s Jumbo’s and Olam Edible Nuts, each donated $5,000 to the COA Foundation for use by the truck driving program.
“World class jobs are available right here on Peanut Drive in Edenton, North Carolina and high school students do not have to go far to earn a skill to be able to secure a career locally,” Hal Burns, Jimbo’s Jumbos’ general manager, said in a press release.
Anne Craig, Olam Edible Nuts’ plant manager, praised her company’s relationship with the community college and the foundation.
“Olam Edible Nuts is focused on our efforts to serve the community, and this partnership with the COA Foundation aligns with our model to build relationships and improve efficiency for our customers,” she said.
Trustees Paul O’Neal and Mike Hall also have been vocal advocates for the CDL program.
Trustees also named Travis Burke last week as vice-chairman of the board. Kersey said she appreciates the board’s confidence in naming her as chairwoman and she looks forward to working with Burke and all the trustees.
Kersey said trustees’ mission is to ensure the college enables students to achieve their goals, whether it’s transferring to a four-year institution or training to go directly into a good-paying job.
The new CDL course is a good example of how the college both helps students get good jobs and helps local companies get trained workers, she said.
“I think that course is a prefect example of growing the courses that fit the needs of the community and the region,” Kersey said. “The graduates will be safe, dependable drivers and companies will want to hire them.”
Kersey saud the CDL course will be a good addition to COA-Chowan’s existing offerings, which include culinary arts and heating, ventilation and air conditioning programs.
The COA Foundation is raising money in the community to help the campuses grow programs, and great things are in store, she said.
Everyone in Chowan is excited about the CDL program and improvements to the appearance of the campus, including new signs, a paved parking lot and landscaping.
‘’The campus is back and things are going on,” Kersey said.