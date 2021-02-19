Professional photographer Amanda Kielar enjoys providing families snapshots from their lives that they can cherish forever.
“I love being able to freeze moments in time,” said Kielar, who owns Amanda Kielar Photography.
Kielar’s passion for photography began at a young age. Her mother documented her family’s life with a camera and Kielar enjoyed turning the pages of the family’s photo albums, remembering past times.
As a teenager growing up in New Jersey, Kielar said she was lucky to attend a high school that offered photography as an elective. She ended up taking it all four years.
Kielar’s love of photography continued as an adult, even after she became a registered nurse.
Kielar and her husband moved to Camden County in 2008 to be near her parents, who had retired to Currituck County. Kielar was familiar with the area because growing up, her family had often vacationed on the Outer Banks.
After working as a registered nurse with mothers and babies at Chesapeake Regional Hospital, Kielar decided to make a career change in 2019 and start her own photography business.
The mother of two daughters, Kielar specializes in family photography but also shoots weddings and marketing photos for businesses.
Whether the shoot takes place in the family’s home or an outdoor setting, Kielar strives to make everyone comfortable. She said she gets to know her subjects by sitting down to talk with them and having them complete a questionnaire.
“I want to be someone everyone is comfortable with,” said Kielar.
Kielar said she uses a full-frame Nikon camera, and her digital images can be shared to social media, saved to the cloud or printed.
Kielar said the best time of day for her photography sessions outside is during the “golden hour,” which is either just after sunrise or just before sunset.
Kielar said seasonal mini sessions have become very popular with her clients. She plans to offer Easter mini sessions in March, incorporating bunnies and chicks in the shoots.
For more information about Amanda Kielar Photography go to the business’s Facebook page or website at https://www.amandakielarphotography.com/. She also can be reached at (252)381-0611.