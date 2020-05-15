HERTFORD — “Be kind.”
No doubt students who have been in Robert Lowney’s classroom at Perquimans County High School have seen him model those two words every day for the past 14 years.
“I’ve always said if students remember anything in my class, I hope they remember that,” says Lowney, who plans to retire June 8.
Lowney’s students of course learned a lot more in his classes over the years. Personal finance, career management, entrepreneurship, and principles of business and finance are among the courses Lowney, a national board certified teacher, has taught.
But Perquimans school officials say Lowney’s skillful ability to teach those courses was just part of the reason he’s been a successful educator.
Wayne Price, principal at Perquimans High School, said Lowney also teaches students valuable life lessons. Among them: the ability to put themselves in someone else’s shoes; to think before they speak; and to understandi how empathy plays an important role in kindness.
“It’s quite amazing to witness his ability to relate to the students,” Price said.
Brenda Lassiter, executive director of the Perquimans County Schools Foundation, said she witnessed firsthand Lowney’s ability to connect with and encourage students.
“He quietly takes them outside of the classroom and gives them the time they need to consider their actions,” she said. “He is a genuinely kind, patient and understanding person.”
Lowney explains his approach to teaching this way: “If students are stressed, it’s harder to learn. If their classroom feels comfortable and calm, it’s easier for them to learn.”
Lowney said he also wants “students to feel secure and valued” simply by being in school, “not because I have a job to do.” Noting that many students “face serious challenges outside of school,” he sees his job as trying “to make this a place where their burden feels lighter.”
In recognition of Lowney’s efforts to help students feel safe at school, his family and friends have established the Robert Lowney KIND Fund through the Perquimans County Schools Foundation to help students and families who are experiencing trauma or tragedy. According to the foundation, the Kindness Is Not Difficult Fund will help students, teachers and school staff needing financial assistance in the event of homelessness, abuse, tragic loss, or other painful events.
Lassiter says Lowney’s efforts to teach students that kind words and smiles go a long way will benefit them throughout their lives.
“Establishing the KIND Fund, honoring Mr. Lowney’s service as an educator, only makes sense,” she said. “Throughout his career, he has been known in the schools and community for creating and maintaining a culture of kindness, emphasizing respect and reflection.”
Lowney said he was honored by the gesture.
“I’m proud that my family sees the KIND Fund as a fitting way to honor my time at PCHS, which has been a compassionate place to hang my Pirate hat. We are paying it forward,” he said.
To learn more about the Robert Lowney KIND Fund, call Lassiter at 252-331-9806 or email her at BrendaLassiter@pqschools.org. To make a donation to the fund, send checks to: Robert Lowney KIND Fund, Perquimans County Schools Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 337, Hertford, NC 27944.