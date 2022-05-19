Chance Kitchens, owner and proprietor of Copper Canyon Bath, is shown with his silver Lab, Waylon, in the store at 900 West Ehringhaus Street, Suite C, Elizabeth City. Kitchens, a Mississippi native who moved to Virginia Beach, opened the store in November.
Chance Kitchens, owner and proprietor of Copper Canyon Bath, is shown with his silver Lab, Waylon, in the store at 900 West Ehringhaus Street, Suite C, Elizabeth City. Kitchens, a Mississippi native who moved to Virginia Beach, opened the store in November.
With more people reporting sensitive skin and skin allergies, Chance Kitchens says there’s a “big need” for plant-based skincare products that don’t contain dyes.
To meet the demand for those products, Kitchens opened Copper Canyon Bath Company in Elizabeth City in November.
Located at 900 West Ehringhaus Street, Suite C, Copper Canyon Bath offers a variety of plant-based candles and skincare products for women, men, children and even pets.
Kitchens said his skincare products and candles contain “simple ingredients.” Besides bath bombs, Copper Canyon Bath sells bath soaking salts, moisturizing body lotions, exfoliating sugar scrubs, moisturizing body whips, beard balms, shave soaps and colognes.
Kitchens makes the soaps and products on a large counter bar in the store.
“We blend every batch of soap by hand,” he said.
While many of his products are unscented, Kitchens said he can customize products for customers by adding scents.
Some of Copper Canyon Bath’s top sellers include candles, laundry soap and pet cologne. Some of Kitchens’ creative eye-catching designs for soaps are in the shape of cupcakes, ice cream cones and paw prints.
Kitchens has used many of Copper Canyon Bath’s pet products on his silver Lab, Waylon. Kitchens keeps Waylon in the store and the dog will often greet customers.
Kitchens said Waylon has become a popular mascot; some people in fact visit the store just to see him.
Besides selling his candles and skincare products at Copper Canyon Bath, Kitchens also hosts bath bomb parties and candle and soap workshops at the store. The workshops are for both adults and kids.
Kitchens, a Mississippi native, moved to Virginia Beach, Virginia, with his brother, who is in the Navy. He said he chose Elizabeth City for his first store location. He said his goal is to franchise Copper Canyon Bath stores in the future.