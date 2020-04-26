CURRITUCK — Currituck County Fire-EMS and Knotts Island Volunteer Fire Department recently took delivery of a refurbished 3,000-gallon fire tanker truck.
The truck replaces a 1991 1,000-gallon tanker and doubles the amount of water — 4,000 gallons — firefighters can now deliver to a fire scene on Knotts Island. The tanker also will give Knotts Island firefighters the ability to flow 160 gallons of water per minute for 25 continuous minutes.
Because Knotts Island has no fire hydrants, firefighters currently must either bring their own water to a fire scene or receive water from a static water source such as a pond, ditch, or sound. Doing the latter requires having a second fire engine to siphon the water and pump it through a fire hose.
The refurbished tanker will serve all of Knotts Island and, because of a mutual aid agreement, also help provide fire protection for the southern end of Virginia Beach. It was paid for by both Currituck County and the Knotts Island VFD’s community fundraising.
The Knotts Island Fire Station is currently staffed with four career firefighters who are cross-trained as paramedics. The station also includes about 12 active volunteers who live on Knotts Island.
Hollowell elected delegate to GOP convention
Joe Hollowell of Chowan County is one of three delegates recently elected by the Republican Party in North Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District to the Republican National Convention scheduled to be held in Charlotte in August. Also elected as delegates were Jordan Hennessy of Dare County and Carl Mischka of Craven County. Elected as alternate delegates were Catherine “Cat” Stash of Craven County, Dave Wickersham of Pamlico County and Celeste Cairns of Carteret County. Dave Wickersham of Pamlico was elected the district’s presidential elector and Michele Nix of Lenoir County was elected as the alternate elector for the Electoral College.
Alliance staff helping
with child care hotline
Albemarle Alliance for Children and Families Inc. employees are helping staff the child care hotline set up by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
AACF staff answer questions and connect child care centers with resources to help them stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic. An AACF child care health consultant also updates facilities on appropriate health protocols.
“We know that essential workers and child care facilities need us and we are here to help make connections to needed resources,” AACF Executive Director Angela Langdon-Charlton said.
The hot line number is 1-888-600-1685.
Rose & Womble names Morrisette top lister
Rose & Womble Realty has announced that Debbie W Morrisette of its Moyock office was named the top listing agent for the entire company during the month of March.