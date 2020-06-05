As a professional photographer, Koch has used her camera to capture beautiful moments for more than 20 years. She’s photographed everything from weddings and families to portraits of babies and graduating seniors.
With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Koch was looking for a way to take portraits in a setting that was both safe and natural. Like many photographers, she began taking “Porch Pictures.”
Traveling to a client’s home, she would stand in the yard and snap a portrait of an individual or family posed on their porch 20 feet away.
The Porch Picture sessions were popular, and Koch says she took photographs of more than 100 people.
Having photographed graduating high school seniors’ portraits for years, Koch also knew how COVID-19 was affecting members of the Class of 2020. Koch decided to offer a special photo package for 2020 graduating seniors. She charges $35 for “cap and gown” sessions.
“I have loved every minute of it,” Koch said of her work creating these memories for seniors.
Koch has been pleased with the response to her photo special for seniors. After posting about it on her Facebook page, she began receiving requests from people offering to pay for sessions for seniors.
“It was so heartwarming,” she said.
Koch lets seniors she photographs choose the backdrop for the session. Many choose to be photographed alongside the Pasquotank River; others next to their car. Often, they will hold a chalkboard on which Koch will later Photoshop a message like “I’m Done.”
Koch said the students’ mothers have told her these cap and gown sessions have been a highlight for their children.
It takes about three days for Koch to edit the images on her computer before she emails them to her clients. Koch said many of the teens like to post their cap and gown photos to their social media.
Koch said editing images is one of the main changes to her work over the past 20 years. Working with film when she first started, the images were developed in a darkroom without editing. Now with digital cameras and technology like Photoshop, Koch spends hours editing shots and perfecting images.
Koch plans to offer family beach portraits on the Outer Banks this summer for $135. She suggests families avoid clothing with stripes for the sessions, pointing out that solid colors photograph better and “never go out of style.”
Koch, whose studio is located on Weeksville Road beside Kathy’s Kreations, enjoys spending time with her husband, Richard.
For more information about Koch’s services, visit the Photography by Jill Facebook page or her website at http://www.portraitsbyjillkoch.com.