CAMDEN — Like many events in 2020, the Holly Days Festival of Gifts was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now a year later, Holly Days chairwoman Katie Krainiak is enthusiastic about the return of the annual event sponsored by the Camden Woman’s Club. She believes the event will help bring “a little bit of normalcy back” to the community.
The Holly Days Festival of Gifts will be held Saturday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 7, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Camden Intermediate School on N.C. Highway 343 North in Camden. Admission is $4 for adults and $2 for seniors and students. Children under 5 get in free. Adults can reduce their price of admission to $3 by bringing a canned food item for donation to a local food pantry.
Because COVID cases continue to rise in the area, Krainiak said face masks will be mandatory for attendees. Also, the food concession items usually prepared by members of Ebenezer Baptist Church will not be available for sale. However, there may be some food truck vendors outside the school during the two-day event.
Krainiak said in order to enforce social distancing, no vendor booths will be set up in the school’s halls, only in the gymnasium and cafeteria. Krainiak said organizers expect to host more than 53 vendors for this year’s Holly Days event. Vendors will be selling items that appeal to all ages — everything from jewelry, toys and woodwork to yard art, photography and seasonal crafts. Krainiak said attendees will be able to find gifts for Christmas or shop for themselves.
Krainiak said she and Holly Days co-chairwoman Denise Stone have been working with other Camden Woman’s Club members for months to prepare for the event. Krainiak, a Camden Woman’s Club member for more than 17 years, said she enjoys working on the show.
“We have the most fun doing Holly Days,” she said.
Krainiak said the Camden Women’s Club uses proceeds from the Holly Days Festival of Gifts to help the larger Camden community, particularly with unfunded education needs. In the past, the club has provided teachers everything from small items like copy paper and nursing supplies to larger items like a refrigerator for a school and even bleachers. Krainiak said teachers in the Camden County Schools can complete applications for the grants the Camden Women’s Club awards. The club also provides scholarships for students in Camden County, she said.
Krainiak said the Camden Woman’s Club has more than 30 members and meets once a month.
“We are always open to new members,” she said.
For more information about Camden Woman’s Club or the Holly Days Festival of Events, visit the club’s Facebook page.