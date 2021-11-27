Currently on display at Museum of the Albemarle until August of next year is “Picturing Women Inventors,” a poster exhibition designed to educate and inspire young people to see themselves as future inventors. This exhibition showcases breakthroughs, motivations and challenges women encountered while pursuing their goals and aspirations as inventors.
Inventors you can learn more about in this exhibition include Marilyn Hamilton, who was left paralyzed after a hang-gliding accident in 1978. She invented a lightweight wheelchair that was easier to maneuver.
Diversity of background and age are showcased. An example is inventor Alex Lewis, who was inspired in 2011 at age 12 to adapt a traditional Native American sled, called a travois, by adding wheels to create a more straightforward way of transporting families and their belongings to Somalia.
One inventor not highlighted in the exhibition but deserving of mention is Elizabeth City’s Nannie W. Hunter, who received a patent in 1867 for her solution to creating a better-smelling soap. Many women in North Carolina in the 1800s received patents for new ideas and improvements to other household items such as table easels, corsets, grate and fireplace cornices, mantel protectors, and even cushion holders.
Also not included in the exhibition is Beulah Louise Henry of Raleigh. She was an extraordinarily creative and innovative inventor whose abilities led her to garner the nickname “Lady Edison.”
According to the Journal of the Patent Office Society, Henry was known as “America’s leading feminine inventor.” She was such a prolific inventor she received 49 patents and had around 110 inventions total. She was seen as an inspiration to aspiring Japanese women who were inventors, and a museum exhibit was dedicated to her in Osaka, Japan in 1937.
When Henry moved to New York City, she founded two companies in 1924, worked as an inventor for the Nicholas Machine Works from 1939 to 1955, and served as a consultant for many companies that manufactured her inventions.
At the age of 25, Henry received her first patent, in 1912, for a vacuum-sealed ice cream freezer, and a year later, she invented a new kind of handbag. One of Henry’s more well-known inventions was a parasol, or umbrella, that came with various snap-on covers.
A partial list of Henry’s inventions includes the first bobbinless sewing machine; the protograph (worked with manual typewriters to make four copies of a document); continuously attached envelopes for mass mailings; a hair curler; a sealing device for inflatable articles; a valve for inflatable articles; a writing machine; a double chain stitch sewing machine; a duplex sound producer; and can opener.
Henry was unique from most inventors of the time. Although her inventions did not always follow the same theme or category, they were innovative and significantly improved the quality of life for women.
There was a time when many believed that a woman’s role was that of a wife and mother. Unfortunately, society then didn’t give women the same chances to become educated or express themselves as it gave men. However, laws and times have significantly changed for women, giving them more rights and opportunities, and their growing contributions to science and invention have made people’s lives better.
Rebecca Stiles is an administrative assistant at Museum of the Albemarle.