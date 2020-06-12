As president and CEO of the Albemarle Alliance for Children and Families, Angela Langdon-Charlton works on behalf of families with small children.
In addition to helping those families choose a child care center, she and her staff do everything from helping parents of children with special needs find literacy and other programs to offering training sessions for early childhood educators.
“Our main mission is to be the resource for children and families,” Langdon-Charlton said.
While there’s always demand for AACF’s services, there has been a definite increase in people seeking information from the agency since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Examples of the kinds of assistance AACF has offered during the ongoing public health and financial crisis run the gamut from providing essential workers like nurses, paramedics or grocery store workers information about child care availability to helping child care centers procure essential supplies like gloves and hand sanitizer.
“It’s a wonderful feeling to be there for folks in their time of need,” said Langdon-Charlton.
When selecting a child care center, Langdon-Charlton recommends parents visit the center before agreeing to enroll their child there. Parents should also look for the center that best meets their child’s needs, she said.
One resource for parents is the North Carolina Division of Child Development and Early Education, which licenses child care centers in the state. The agency issues each child care center a star rating between one and five, with five being the highest rating and one being the lowest.
Originally from Johnston County, Langdon-Charlton has worked at the Albemarle Alliance for Children and Families for more than a decade. She’s been the agency’s president and CEO for more than two years.
After earning a bachelor’s degree in sociology and criminal justice from North Carolina State University, Langdon-Charlton first worked as a teacher at a child care center. She said that experience helped convince her to dedicate her professional career to helping young children. She is currently pursuing her master’s degree in education in leadership, policy and advocacy.
Langdon-Charlton enjoys spending time with her husband, Christopher, and her children, Alex, Brooke and Reagan.
The Albemarle Alliance for Children and Families is located at 1403 Parkview Drive in Elizabeth City. For more information visit the AACF’s Facebook page, website at https://www.aacfnc.org/ or call 252-333-1233.