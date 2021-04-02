Wood artist Debbie Lawrence is an example of someone who decided to pursue her passion for art after working several decades in a career.
Originally from a town in the suburbs of Philadelphia, Lawrence attended Hussian College School of Art where she studied graphic design. After two years in art school, however, Lawrence decided to pursue a career as a dental assistant.
Lawrence worked as a dental assistant in Elizabeth City for more than two decades. Two years ago, however, she started working part-time as a wood artist after starting her business, Coastal Vintage Design.
Last October, Lawrence decided to pursue her passion as a wood artist full time. She now creates both original and custom 3-D wood art through Coastal Vintage Design.
Integrating technology, graphic design and woodwork, Lawrence produces art inspired by the area’s scenic landscapes, particularly its rivers and beaches.
Her 3-D wood art includes signs, business logos and home decor items. Her most popular designs include waves and sunshine features, she said.
Wearing her earbuds and listening to music, Lawrence produces her art in the garage attached to her home in Camden County.
She said she often begins the design process on her iPad, using Procreate software and Adobe Illustrator. After printing out her design template on a large printer, she places the template on plywood. She then uses a scroll saw to craft her design into the wood.
“I cannot wait until I cut it out and see it come to life,” Lawrence said of her designs.
Lawrence said she shapes the wood and sands it to create a smooth finish. She then hand-paints the woodwork.
With each new design, Lawrence said she learns something new.
“My latest is always my favorite,” she said.
Lawrence said she hopes to one day offer classes in 3-D wood art.
When she’s not making art, Lawrence enjoys spending time with her husband and two children.
Lawrence sells her 3-D wood art both on the e-commerce website Etsy and at the Sunshine and Sweet Pea’s Coastal Decor store in Virginia Beach, Virginia. She maintains a Coastal Vintage Design Facebook and Instagram account.
For more information about Lawrence’s work, direct message her on Facebook or Instagram or email her at coastaldesignco@hotmail.com.