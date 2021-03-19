As the owner of her own marketing business, Stacey Layden knows the importance of creative and consistent marketing.
Layden said the two most prominent needs small businesses have are help creating and maintaining their websites and assistance managing their social media platforms.
Layden, whose business is called Stacey Layden, Marketer, offers that assistance, creating websites, branding opportunities and logos for small businesses, and providing help managing social media.
“I have a heart for small local businesses,” Layden said.
Layden helps businesses make sure their posts and responses to customers on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram are consistent. She believes engaging with people on social media can help businesses maintain loyal customers.
“It is mostly about consistency,” Layden said.
Layden earned her bachelor’s degree in marketing from East Carolina University. While attending ECU, the Greenville native met her future husband and they would eventually marry and move to Belvidere to be closer to his family.
One of her social media management clients in fact is Layden’s brother-in-law, who owns and operates Layden’s Supermarket in Belvidere.
When determining the best way to brand a business, Layden said it is essential to get to know a business owner and become familiar with their product or service. She believes everything from the font, style and colors of a website to how the website functions is critical to determining what best promotes the business’s brand.
“I am fascinated by what drives the consumer,” Layden said.
Layden recently joined the Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, where she hopes to continue helping small local businesses, particularly as they recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everyone has been affected by the pandemic,” she said.
Layden said the Chamber provides information to local businesses about available grants as well as sponsorship promotions.
Layden enjoys spending time with her husband, 8-year-old twin daughters and 10-year-old son. Layden’s family lives on a farm, where she likes to work in the garden and with the family’s animals. She and her husband both sing and participate in the worship team at Bagley Swamp Church.
For more information about Stacey Layden, Marketer, visit Layden’s website at https://www.staceylaydenmarketer.com.