Weather Alert

...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN CAMDEN... NORTHWESTERN PASQUOTANK...NORTHWESTERN PERQUIMANS...NORTHEASTERN BERTIE...SOUTHEASTERN HERTFORD...GATES...NORTHWESTERN CURRITUCK...AND NORTHWESTERN CHOWAN COUNTIES...THE CITY OF CHESAPEAKE...THE SOUTHEASTERN CITY OF SUFFOLK AND THE SOUTHERN CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH... At 119 AM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Deep Creek to Gates to near Powellsville. Movement was east at 35 mph. Wind gusts in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with these storms. These storms will be near... Deep Creek and Chesapeake around 125 AM EDT. Great Bridge around 130 AM EDT. Gatesville, Corapeake and Fentress around 135 AM EDT. Ryland and Tyner around 145 AM EDT. Hobbsville and Princess Anne around 150 AM EDT. Virginia Beach and Belvidere around 155 AM EDT. Winfall and South Mills around 200 AM EDT. Northwest and Chapanoke around 210 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Gliden, Horseshoe, Portlock, Pierceville, Newsome Store, Sigma, Savage, Peach, Parkville and Tar Corner. Motorists should use extra caution in the vicinity of these storms. Be prepared for rapid changes in weather and road conditions. Heavy rain could cause ponding of water on roads, and possible minor flooding of ditches and poor drainage areas.