Editor’s note: The following is the eighth story in a multi-part series about the history of Elizabeth City State University’s football program. This story details that history during the 1990s.
When it comes to collegiate athletics, cash flow sometimes can be just as important as coaching. The Viking athletic program at Elizabeth City State University entered the 1990s approximately $400,000 in debt — a debt largely accumulated between 1977 and 1983 when the school offered far more scholarships than it could afford.
Would the Viking football program be able to win on the field while also rebuilding in finances at the same time? That was the question at the start of the 1990s.
Although 1990 started with two wins and a tie, the team was never the same after a 67-3 rout by Grambling in front of nearly 55,000 fans in Dallas’ Cotton Bowl, a game scheduled presumably as a payday to help retire ECSU’s crushing debt. The 1990 team finished at 3-6-1, but with a major bright spot: the defense was ranked #1 in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association.
After the season, head coach Johnny Walton resigned to become offensive coordinator for the Raleigh/Durham Skyhawks of the new World League of American Football. Replacing him was Alvin T. Kelley, a longtime member of the coaching staff.
Before the next season even began, the Norfolk Journal and Guide had penciled in the Vikings at #10 in the 11-member CIAA. But pencils have erasers for a reason. In 1991 — ECSU’s centennial year — the team finished 7-2 overall, 5-1 in the conference, and at one point reaching #6 in the Sheridan HBCU (historically black colleges and universities) football poll.
For engineering such a turnaround, Kelley was named CIAA Coach of the Year. Not only that, but the state of North Carolina gave ECSU a major anniversary present and forgave the athletic debt. Back to its winning ways and free from the financial albatross, Viking football appeared to be back.
In 1992, the Vikings were predicted to finish second in the CIAA. The optimism was justified, considering that the team was returning nine defensive starters, including CIAA Defensive Player of the Year, NCAA Division II and Black College All American Everett “Big Mac” McIver.
But after starting with a respectable 14-point loss to Central State, the #1-ranked HBCU team, the Vikings ended 1992 a disappointing 3-6-1. The Vikings lost three games by a point each, and a winning touchdown against rival Fayetteville State was called back, the game ending in a tie. McIver would go on to the NFL, playing for the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys.
In 1993 the Vikings were voted preseason #2 in the conference because of their outstanding defense, which included two First Team All-CIAA defensive backs. But shocking news threatened the season even before it began, as Chancellor Jimmy Jenkins announced at an August press conference that he was replacing Coach Kelley with former Virginia State coach and current Norfolk State offensive coordinator George Moody.
The decision seems to have been based squarely on an internal investigation into alleged violations involving the athletic department. Even though Moody was experienced, the sudden coaching change had a jarring effect on the team, which started the season with three straight losses and finished 2-8.
The Vikings showed some measurable improvement in 1994, but the breakout year during the Moody era was 1995. The Vikings won six of their first seven games and were ranked #20 in NCAA Division II when they traveled to Petersburg, Virginia, to play Virginia State on Oct. 21 for a chance to win the CIAA championship. Any hope for a championship was dashed, however, when the Trojans prevailed.
In 1996, long-time Fish Bowl foe Norfolk State was preparing to move up to Division I and hired Coach Moody as an assistant coach. In his place Elizabeth City State hired Elisha “Cadillac” Harris, a former Norfolk State star and the first Black football coach at a Virginia Beach high school (Green Run).
Harris brought an unbridled enthusiasm to the program. Although the players were probably not enthralled with his 5 a.m. practices, by November they were 4-1 in the CIAA and playing Norfolk State at home in front of U.S. Senate candidate Harvey Gantt. With First Team All-CIAA running back Aaron Murchinson in the backfield, the Vikings were ready for the challenge. Their loss to the Spartans, however, was the beginning of a slide that extended into the 1997 season, when the Vikings finished 2-8.
Unfortunately, a losing season was not the end of 1997’s woes. In November, Coach Harris resigned once it was discovered that one player was academically ineligible. The player was not even a starter and had played in only one game, but the NCAA rightly had firm satisfactory-progress requirements for student athletes.
The violation was discovered when ECSU’s athletic director completed a spot check of eligibility reports. The director notified the NCAA and CIAA of the infraction, and the Vikings were in the market for yet another coach. Harris finished 6-14 over two years.
To replace Harris, Elizabeth City State chose experience over youth, rehiring Moody. The 1998 season would prove to be another challenging one. One of the few positives during the campaign was a victory in the annual Wade Wilson Classic, which was held in Pennsylvania. This was a “relief win” of sorts in that fans were relieved the Vikings did not lose to their opponent, Cheyney State, which came to the game mired in a 46-game winless streak.
A bright spot in the otherwise dreary 2-9 season was the birth of the annual Down East Classic. Held on Sept. 12 at the Nash-Rocky Mount Athletic Complex, the Vikings lost 10-7 to the Fayetteville State Broncos. Over 6,000 fans attended the fundraiser for the ECSU Scholarship Fund.
Although 1999 technically was not the final year of the decade (or the millennium, for that matter), the Elizabeth City State football season that year could charitably be described in apocalyptic terms. After losing to CIAA champion Winston-Salem State, the Vikings finished 1-9, their worst season since 1960. The coach from the 1960 season did not coach again for Elizabeth City State, and neither did the coach in 1999, as Moody retired.
A historically winning program now in turmoil, the Vikings were hoping for a fresh start in the new millennium. Fans who were exceedingly patient would be well rewarded, as we will see next week.