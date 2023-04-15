Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. will host a Legends & Lore Mystery Event Saturday, April 22, in Elizabeth City’s downtown. The murder-mystery event aims to crack the legendary unsolved murder of 19-year-old Ella “Nell” Maud Cropsey. Cropsey is believed to have last been seen alive by her suitor, Jim Wilcox, on the night of Nov. 20, 1901. Police and residents searched for Cropsey for weeks before her undecomposed body was found in the Pasquotank River on Dec. 27, 1901. Wilcox was convicted twice for Cropsey’s murder but many believe he didn’t commit the crime. Legend & Lore participants will get to weigh in on who they think murdered Cropsey.
The Elizabeth City Legends & Lore Mystery Event will be held Saturday, April 22, through parts of downtown. The game will be a mix of ghost story, theater and scavenger hunt, all centered around the murder of 19-year-old Nell Cropsey.
To help in their “investigation,” Legends & Lore participants will be provided character re-enactments, audio and pre-recorded video for use as evidence and clues. The 12 video presentations will be shown at different locations throughout the downtown business and residential area. Each location is tied to the mystery of Cropsey’s death, the subsequent criminal trial and its aftermath.
Participating sleuths will gather clues and decide for themselves who they think murdered the young woman. Then at a reception Saturday afternoon, they will reveal who they believe was the culprit. The suspect getting the largest number of votes will be named Cropsey’s “real” murderer.
Ella “Nell” Maud Cropsey was born in New York in July 1882 to William and Mary Louise Cropsey. The family moved to Elizabeth City and settled at 1109 Riverside Drive, which at the time boasted a 65-acre plantation on the banks of the Pasquotank River.
Cropsey is believed to have last been seen alive by her suitor, Jim Wilcox, on the night of Nov. 20, 1901. Police and residents searched for Cropsey for weeks before her undecomposed body was found in the Pasquotank River on Dec. 27, 1901.
There are several theories about who killed Cropsey. Wilcox was convicted and sentenced twice for her murder, the first time with a death sentence, and the second time with a 30-year prison sentence. Halfway into his sentence, however, Wilcox was pardoned by then Gov. Thomas W. Bickett.
While many believe Wilcox was Cropsey’s killer, others name Cropsey’s father William Cropsey, her sister Ollie, and another of her suitors, John B. Fearing, as suspects.
The mystery has been the subject of several books, including “Ella Maud” by Nicholas Nicastro; “The Mystery of Beautiful Nell Cropsey” by Bland Simpson; “Nell Cropsey and Jim Wilcox: The Chill of Destiny” by William E. Dunstan; and “Haunted: Jim Wilcox Remembers Nell Cropsey,” also written by Dunstan.
The Legends & Lore Mystery Event starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Museum of the Albemarle at 501 S. Water Street and concludes at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 each and include access to the Legends & Lore phone app, printed clue card tickets and the reveal reception starting at 4 p.m. at the historic Christ Episcopal Church Cemetery.
For $100, participants can buy a VIP pass, which includes a reception with food and drinks starting at 5 p.m. Friday, April 21. The reception also will include a ticket to Saturday’s Legends & Lore, a visit from Cropsey, live music and an extra clue. VIP ticketholders also get to pick up their event packet early and get a 30-minute head start over regular ticketholders on Saturday morning.
The event was organized by the Elizabeth City Downtown Inc., Elizabeth City Historic Neighborhood Association, Visit Elizabeth City, Christ Episcopal Church, Arts of the Albemarle, Museum of the Albemarle, Hoppin’ Johnz New South Cuisine and The Mills Downtown Bistro.