Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. will host a Legends & Lore Mystery Event Saturday, April 22, in Elizabeth City’s downtown. The murder-mystery event aims to crack the legendary unsolved murder of 19-year-old Ella “Nell” Maud Cropsey. Cropsey is believed to have last been seen alive by her suitor, Jim Wilcox, on the night of Nov. 20, 1901. Police and residents searched for Cropsey for weeks before her undecomposed body was found in the Pasquotank River on Dec. 27, 1901. Wilcox was convicted twice for Cropsey’s murder but many believe he didn’t commit the crime. Legend & Lore participants will get to weigh in on who they think murdered Cropsey.

The Elizabeth City Legends & Lore Mystery Event will be held Saturday, April 22, through parts of downtown. The game will be a mix of ghost story, theater and scavenger hunt, all centered around the murder of 19-year-old Nell Cropsey.