Local researchers rejoice – contemporary volumes of The Chowan Herald are set to be digitized in the near future, bringing digital editions closer to the present day.
Volumes from roughly 2002 to the early 2010s are set to be scanned and uploaded to DigitalNC.org, a project of the North Carolina Digital Heritage Center, the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, UNC-Chapel Hill Libraries and numerous other statewide sponsors.
Up until this point, the newspaper has only had editions from its inception in 1934 until 2002 documented online, with a few missing editions here and there – most notably throughout the 1990s.
Digitization, like the online copy seen on the Chowan Herald’s website, allows users to scroll, zoom, search and take online copies of nearly every printed page of a newspaper’s historical editions.
Former Shepard-Pruden Librarian Jennifer Finlay pioneered some of the digital uploads with help from an Edenton Woman’s Club grant.
This time, her successor, Jared Jacavone, is taking the reins on digitization with the help from a grant program from Apex Clean Energy – the group responsible for the proposed Timbermill Wind Project in Chowan County.
“Working with Digital NC at UNC, this grant will help digitize the newspaper from 2002 up through the early 2010s,” Jacavone said. “While this does not take the collection up to the present, it certainly does help close the gap.”
Once digitized, the newspaper will become searchable and freely available to everyone online through DigitalNC.org. The digitization so far has been a help to many researchers and preservationists throughout the community who no longer have access to hard copies of the newspaper.
“This is a game changer in terms of researching local history and encouraging civic awareness,” Jacavone said. “Citizens can now look back into the recent past and get the entire context for an event and see how it directly impacts them today.”
Once the Chowan Herald is digitized up to five years before the present, the library will only need to digitize one year at a time, Jacavone noted.
For newer and more recent editions, published within the last decade, visit www.chowanherald.com. Jacavone said that the library and Digital NC will not publish current editions digitally, but rather keep a five-year lag gap between new and old papers.
“The library system has already started coordinating with Digital NC and we expect these newly digitized newspapers to appear in the next few months,” Jacavone said. “We are so thankful for Timbermill Wind and Apex Clean Energy for helping make this possible with this grant opportunity. This is a wonderful start, and it paves the way for future projects to make our collection even more accessible.”
Jacavone also hopes to continue the initiative to further close research and archival gaps and start a digital repository of our historical holdings with an eventual archival scanner.
“The future of exploring the past has never looked brighter at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library,” Jacavone said.
For more information on the digitization, the grant or previously digitized copies already online, contact Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library in Edenton at (252) 482-4112 or stop by: 106 West Water Street.