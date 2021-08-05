EDENTON — A full plate of activities is slated for today's National Lighthouse Day observance in Edenton but the real star of the show might be the 1886 Roanoke River Lighthouse itself.
The carefully restored and authentically furnished lighthouse now stands in the harbor at Edenton. It was moved to the Edenton side of the Albemarle Sound after being de-commissioned from its duty as an aid to navigation at the mouth of the Roanoke River.
Madison Phillips, a local historian who has been recognized as the honorary lightkeeper for the 1886 Roanoke River Lighthouse, has studied the lighthouse and its history for years and was active in the restoration of the structure at the time it was moved to the Edenton waterfront.
Phillips also restored the Fresnel lens that was used in the lighthouse and built a pedestal for displaying the lens. The lens is regularly housed at the Historic Edenton visitor center on North Broad Street but currently is located at the historic 1767 Chowan County Courthouse.
“The light gets brighter the farther away you get,” Phillips said.
Phillips explained that the light is fixed rather than rotating, and is visible for 14-16 miles.
The lens magnifies the light using a prism effect.
The technology was developed in France and Phillips said it was slow to catch on in the United States.
“You have a straight line of light in the distance, and very intense,” Phillips said.
French physicist Augustin Jean Fresnel developed the technology in 1822.
Although the 1886 Roanoke River Lighthouse is fairly typical of the screw-pile lighthouses that once aided sailors in navigating around the mouths of rivers along the Albemarle Sound, it also has some unique features. It was pre-cut and shipped in a kit with everything numbered to indicate how it was to be assembled on-site — much like a Sears & Roebuck house, Phillips explained.
The 1886 Roanoke River Lighthouse is believed to be the last remaining example of one of the screw-pile river lighthouses.
The lighthouse was decommissioned in 1941 and was relocated to the Edenton side of the Albemarle Sound by Emmett Wiggins, who was in the marine salvage business.
Wiggins eventually converted the structure into his personal residence and lived there until his death in 1995.
The lighthouse was damaged by Hurricane Isabel in 2003.
Built in 1886, the fully restored Roanoke River Lighthouse now stands proudly in the harbor at Edenton.
National Lighthouse Day is held annually on Aug. 7 to commemorate the establishment of the U.S. Lighthouse Service.
Congress passed a law establishing federal control of lighthouses on Aug. 7, 1789, and 200 years later another Act of Congress declared Aug. 7 National Lighthouse Day.