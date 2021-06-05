Summer is coming to Museum of the Albemarle!
It has been quite a year, requiring adjustments for everyone at the museum. Through it all, we continued to try and bring you the best of the museum through our free educational programming and exhibits. We are now excited to be able to offer in-person summer programming that’s both safe and fun.
During the month of June, you can schedule your group to learn more about the lighthouses in North Carolina that helped guide sailors along the state’s coast. Participants will be able to identify lighthouses through mapping, coloring/designing of lighthouses, and the bright flash of the Frenal lenses. Take-home activities will be provided as well.
On Saturday, June 19, take a look at one of our newest exhibits, “Reliving the 1960s.” Experience the sights and sounds from the era, and enhance your visit by wearing ‘60s-style clothing. Take-and-Make activities will be available for visitors of all ages.
In July, schedule your group to learn about farming in North Carolina. Learn how farmers from Manteo to Murphy contribute to the economy. Also discover the three regions of the state, what is grown in them, and how harvesting helps people near and far. And of course, take-home activities will be available for all participants.
Summer Fun Day returns on July 17th. Come “down on the farm” with us and learn more about farm life and country living through demonstrations and photo opportunities. And if you haven’t already, tour our exhibits “High on the Hog” and “Wheelwrights, Wagon Wranglers, and Welders,” which explore the importance of hogs and blacksmithing, respectively, to learn even more about farm life.
Take flight during August by scheduling your group to learn more about the impact Orville and Wilbur Wright had when they lifted off the sands of Kill Devil Hills for man’s first powered flight on Dec. 17, 1903.
Participants will learn how determination and hard work helped the Wright Brothers achieve their dream of manned flight. Also discover a few of the local spots the Wrights visited while traveling through Elizabeth City. Activities will be provided for all participants.
The museum will also feature History for Lunch programs during the summer months as well. While patrons may again attend our lectures in person, they can also continue to enjoy them virtually on Zoom from the cool comfort of their home.
Thank you for your continued support during this last year as we navigated ways to continue the programming that you have come to know and enjoy over the years. We look forward to seeing you — both at the museum and virtually!