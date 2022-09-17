PWMoore Lion Band

The P.W. Moore High School Marching Lions are shown in this photo from the 1960s. For much of the 1950s, the Lions football team was solid but not spectacular. They generally defeated area high schools with ease but came up short against competition from larger schools located in major cities.

 Photo courtesy 1962 PW Moore Lion Yearbook

Editor’s note: This is the second of a four-part series on the history of the football program at the former P.W. Moore High School.

In the 1950s, the Elizabeth City State Teachers College football team won four consecutive conference championships. Meanwhile, a few miles away on Roanoke Avenue, the high school team at P.W. Moore enjoyed only uneven success.