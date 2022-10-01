Editor’s note: This is the last of a four-part series on the history of the football program at the former P.W. Moore High School.

In 1954, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 9-0 that segregated public education — the doctrine of “separate but equal” — was unconstitutional. By this point, the persistent disparities among racially divided schools confirmed that they were inherently unequal and as such violated the constitutional right of citizens to equal treatment under the law.