Editor’s note: This is the last of a four-part series on the history of the football program at the former P.W. Moore High School.
In 1954, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 9-0 that segregated public education — the doctrine of “separate but equal” — was unconstitutional. By this point, the persistent disparities among racially divided schools confirmed that they were inherently unequal and as such violated the constitutional right of citizens to equal treatment under the law.
Southern schools nevertheless remained largely segregated for well over a decade after the Brown v. Board of Education decision. By the mid-to-late 1960s, however it was becoming apparent that this would have to end. As a result, some schools in the coming years would be repurposed. New ones would be built. Others would have to close.
As for high school football, many believed that Elizabeth City’s P.W. Moore would not win another state crown in 1966. Indeed, one Daily Advance article from the time noted that even the Lions themselves “do not expect to repeat” as champs.
The first game of the season was a victory, but then the Lions put their 19-game winning streak on the line against mighty Hillside High, Coach Walter A. “Ivory Joe” Hunter’s alma mater. The larger and more experienced Hornets won 14-0. But the young Lions bounced back with an impressive 8-6 victory over the favored Little Blues of Raleigh’s Ligon High, and while they suffered some losses over the season, they knocked off a strong E.E. Smith team 28-20.
After his successful turnaround of P.W. Moore football, Walter Hunter was recruited by other high schools, and he departed for Goldsboro to coach at Dillard High. He left behind a remarkable albeit brief legacy, having won nearly 90 percent of his games.
The new Lions coach for the 1967 season was P.W. Moore graduate and former Green Bay Packer and Minnesota Viking Paul Winslow. Mentored by the legendary Vince Lombardi, he was determined to bring that same intensity and rigid discipline to the Lions. Assisting him were Willie Weeks and William Daniels.
A former back himself, Winslow cleverly structured his game plan around a powerful running attack that quickly exhausted opposing defenses and controlled the clock. Among the season highlights were a 50-0 win over Ligon High, a 61-0 steamrolling of the Tigers of Wilmington’s Williamston High, and a record-breaking 70-0 victory over the Panthers of Perquimans Union.
The Lions had to defeat New Bern’s J.T. Barber in order to be competitive for a state championship, and sure enough, they did, beating the Warriors 41-0.
Despite lacking substantial size up front, by this point the Lions were looking even more impressive than they did two years earlier during their 1965 championship season. But the Lions stumbled against E.E. Smith on the road in Fayetteville, 21-14.
Despite the loss, the Lions still had the best record in the eastern half of the state, but they could not afford to lose any more games. Their championship hopes were dashed, however, in a 13-6 home loss at Memorial Field to Hillside High.
By this point, the plans for a new consolidated high school on Oak Stump Road had been finalized, and by the start of the 1968 season, the land for the school had been cleared. Nearly 15 years after the Supreme Court ruled in Brown v. Board of Education that segregation in public schools was unconstitutional, the federal government was compelling Southern schools to completely desegregate. For P.W. Moore as well as for the other area high school football teams, that meant that the 1968 season would be the last one.
This final Lions squad was established on the running game, with James Spence and Johnny Johnson leading the attack. Spence himself gained over 1,250 yards, including a 992/3-yard touchdown scamper.
On paper the schedule looked tough, but the Lions breezed through it. They whipped a highly regarded Rocky Mount team 32-6 and followed that home victory up with a 73-0 pounding of Kinston’s Adkins High. The Lions then went on the road to Raleigh and gave Hillside High its worst-ever home loss, a 32-0 shutout.
P.W. Moore took these victories in stride but knew that in order to have a chance to win a championship, it would have to get by Walter Hunter’s Dillard High squad. The Lions went into Goldsboro and left with another shutout victory, 18-0.
Next was Homecoming against Epps High — a 33-0 Lions victory. P.W. Moore was undefeated and ranked #1 in the 4-A East. They lost their last regular season game to E.E. Smith 23-6 but would still be able to win the Eastern championship if they beat that same Fayetteville team in an immediate rematch. That was the only championship they could win, since the traditional East-West state championship game had been canceled.
This would be the first home championship game, and yet the last ever game in Lions history. On Friday, Nov. 15, 1968, the four-decade history of football at P.W. Moore would come to an end. Would the Lions prevail, or would E.E. Smith retain its championship with a victory at Memorial Field?
This game was symbolic in another way. P.W. Moore and E.E. Smith were not merely the names of high schools; the visionary men behind these names were among the state’s most prominent Black educators during segregation.
Moreover, they were colleagues and the founding chief executives of two public institutions of higher learning in North Carolina — Elizabeth City State and Fayetteville State colleges, respectively, both of which are now universities. How appropriate that P.W. Moore and E.E. Smith high schools, with identities steeped together in history, would close their individual chapters against one another.
Lions football ended not with a victory or with a loss, but with a bittersweet 12-12 tie and a share of the Eastern championship. For those Lions graduating in June 1969, there would be no opportunity to claim a crown of their own.
As for those moving on as Eagles to the brand new Northeastern High School, the 1969 season would provide redemption in the form of a North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 3-A East Regional championship (there was no East versus West game) that was theirs and Pasquotank County’s to savor alone.
Glen Bowman is professor of history at Elizabeth City State University. In 2022, he received the R.D.W. Connor Award from the Historical Society of North Carolina in recognition of research published in the North Carolina Historical Review.