Poet and teacher Symay Rhodes told an audience at College of The Albemarle Wednesday that poetry can heal suffering that other kinds of interventions can't touch.
In addition to reading poems — many of them from his book "Poetry is Like Medicine" — Rhodes talked about the process of writing poetry, the atmosphere at "poetry slams," and the kinds of experiences that inspire and inform his poems.
Rhodes, who lives in Virginia Beach and teaches in Chesapeake, is a member of Verb Benders, a nationally ranked poetry slam team. He told the audience in the Performing Arts Center at COA in Elizabeth City that delivering the keynote presentation for the COA Literary Festival "has been one of the best experiences of my poetry career."
This year's COA Literary Festival was the fifth annual festival, and according to organizer Josh Howell, featured "the largest participation we have had."
Much of the participation was online, either by people listening at home or in digital rooms at all COA campuses. Howell said this was the first time the literary festival was able to simulcast the Literary Festival, typically held in person on the Elizabeth City campus, with the college's campuses in Chowan, Currituck and Dare counties.
There was standing-room only for the local authors panel and other events, he said.
Howell noted that his own workshop Wednesday morning drew 25 participants in person and 65 more online. There was a waiting list for additional people who wished to join online, he said.
"And that's just one of the three workshops that were presented," Howell said.
Other workshops were equally successful, he said, adding, "Our reach was fantastic."
He pointed out that technology upgrades that originally occurred because of the COVID-19 pandemic made the large-scale virtual participation possible.
Both in his keynote presentation and in an interview just before the presentation, Rhodes talked about his belief in the healing power of poetry.
"I kind of write a poem to put on everything," Rhodes said, referring to the various psychic and spiritual scars that are part of life. "It definitely helps with the healing process."
Poetry helps heal things that aren't healed by other means, he said.
"Poetry is the thing that helps heal those things that just normal interactions don't help," Rhodes said.
The poems he read during his presentation confront traumas ranging from the death of an unborn child to the debilitating cancer of a young mother and the death of a 14-year-old from gunfire.
"What drives me to write is those moments where you feel like all you can do is write," Rhodes said.
Rhodes told the audience he writes a lot about pressing issues, including race. He noted that as a middle-school teacher in Chesapeake, about 90 percent of his students are Black.
As a Black man himself, he draws on his own experiences as well. But he said he more often bases poems on the experiences of people around him rather than what he has experienced directly in his own life.
One enormous exception is the poem he wrote about the gunshot death of a 14-year-old student he had worked with closely as a teacher assistant.
"Dealing with that was one of the toughest things I ever had to do," Rhodes said.
A self-described "church boy," Rhodes also said much of his poetry addresses matters of faith. In some of his poems, the perspective of Christian faith is intertwined with anxiety and dread related to the experiences of Black people — especially the challenges of young Black men in encounters with police and other authority figures.
Rhodes said he "had a love-hate relationship with poetry growing up."
He noted that he was fascinated with language but "became a very terrible English student" from third-grade through high school.
He said he struggled to finish essays, but starting rapping around age 13. He then migrated to writing poetry and competing in poetry slams. A poetry slam typically is a competitive art event in which poets perform spoken word poetry before a live audience and a panel of judges.
Rhodes said he is noticing a resurgences of interest in poetry among children, youth and young adults.
"Kids are getting into poetry earlier and earlier," Rhodes said.
In addition to Rhodes' presentation and the writing workshops, the COA Literary Festival included a Scrabble tournament, a panel discussion with local authors, and the release of the literary and visual arts magazine "Estuaries."
The local authors panel featured Ganelle Sutton, Jim Goar and Ahmaya Rivera.