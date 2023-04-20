Poetry as Medicine

Symay Rhodes discusses the healing power of poetry at the College of The Albemarle Literary Festival at the Performing Arts Center in Elizabeth City, Wednesday. Rhodes, who lives in Virginia Beach and teaches in Chesapeake, is a member of Verb Benders, a nationally ranked poetry slam team. He told the audience that delivering the keynote presentation for the festival "has been one of the best experiences of my poetry career."

 Reggie Ponder/The Daily Advance

Poet and teacher Symay Rhodes told an audience at College of The Albemarle Wednesday that poetry can heal suffering that other kinds of interventions can't touch.

In addition to reading poems — many of them from his book "Poetry is Like Medicine" — Rhodes talked about the process of writing poetry, the atmosphere at "poetry slams," and the kinds of experiences that inspire and inform his poems.